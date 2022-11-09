All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee91.9009-1L-17-02-16-1
Cleveland82.80018-2L-14-04-27-1
Boston73.70027-3W-33-14-26-3
Atlanta73.70027-3W-34-13-25-3
Toronto65.5455-5L-14-12-45-4
Chicago66.50045-5W-14-22-46-5
New York55.50045-5W-13-22-34-4
Indiana55.50045-5W-23-22-34-4
Washington56.4554-6W-12-33-35-5
Philadelphia56.4555-5W-12-43-24-5
Brooklyn47.3644-6L-12-42-34-3
Miami47.3644-6L-23-41-31-4
Charlotte38.2732-8L-51-42-41-5
Detroit38.2732-8W-13-30-51-8
Orlando39.25073-7W-13-30-61-5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah93.7507-3W-35-04-39-3
Phoenix73.70017-3L-16-11-27-2
Portland73.70017-3W-13-24-16-2
Denver73.70017-3W-34-03-37-3
Memphis74.6366-4L-14-13-33-3
Dallas64.60026-4L-15-11-32-3
L.A. Clippers65.5455-5W-12-34-25-5
New Orleans55.50035-5L-22-13-43-3
San Antonio56.4555-5L-42-43-22-4
Minnesota56.4554-6L-14-41-25-4
Oklahoma City46.40044-6L-33-21-43-4
Golden State47.3643-7W-14-10-63-3
Sacramento36.3333-6L-11-32-30-5
L.A. Lakers28.20062-8L-32-40-42-7
Houston29.1822-8W-11-21-71-7

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 94, Dallas 87

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

