All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|12-5
|11-5
|14-8
|Milwaukee
|22
|10
|.688
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|14-3
|8-7
|11-6
|Cleveland
|22
|12
|.647
|1½
|7-3
|L-1
|16-3
|6-9
|15-6
|Brooklyn
|21
|12
|.636
|2
|9-1
|W-8
|12-5
|9-7
|16-6
|Philadelphia
|20
|12
|.625
|2½
|8-2
|W-8
|14-5
|6-7
|14-8
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|5½
|7-3
|L-3
|8-10
|10-6
|12-9
|Atlanta
|17
|16
|.515
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|11-6
|6-10
|13-12
|Indiana
|17
|16
|.515
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|9-7
|8-9
|12-8
|Miami
|16
|17
|.485
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|9-8
|7-9
|8-11
|Toronto
|15
|18
|.455
|8
|3-7
|W-2
|10-6
|5-12
|11-13
|Chicago
|14
|18
|.438
|8½
|5-5
|W-3
|7-7
|7-11
|12-9
|Washington
|13
|21
|.382
|10½
|2-8
|W-1
|8-7
|5-14
|7-13
|Orlando
|13
|21
|.382
|10½
|8-2
|W-2
|9-9
|4-12
|7-16
|Charlotte
|9
|24
|.273
|14
|2-8
|W-1
|4-11
|5-13
|4-17
|Detroit
|8
|27
|.229
|16
|2-8
|L-5
|4-12
|4-15
|3-17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|11-3
|9-8
|16-7
|Memphis
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|13-2
|7-9
|9-8
|New Orleans
|20
|12
|.625
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|13-4
|7-8
|14-8
|Phoenix
|19
|14
|.576
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|14-5
|5-9
|16-9
|L.A. Clippers
|19
|15
|.559
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|11-7
|8-8
|11-11
|Sacramento
|17
|14
|.548
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|9-6
|8-8
|6-6
|Utah
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|12-5
|7-11
|15-9
|Dallas
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|12-5
|5-11
|12-6
|Portland
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|5-5
|L-3
|7-6
|10-10
|13-11
|Minnesota
|16
|17
|.485
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|9-8
|7-9
|9-12
|Golden State
|15
|18
|.455
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|12-2
|3-16
|9-8
|Oklahoma City
|14
|19
|.424
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|9-8
|5-11
|8-12
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
|3-7
|L-3
|8-8
|5-11
|7-12
|San Antonio
|10
|22
|.313
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|5-12
|5-10
|4-18
|Houston
|9
|23
|.281
|11½
|3-7
|L-5
|6-10
|3-13
|5-17
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 119, New York 112
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.