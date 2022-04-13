All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Miami5329.6466-4L-129-1224-1735-17
y-Boston5131.62227-3W-128-1323-1833-19
y-Milwaukee5131.62226-4L-127-1424-1733-19
x-Philadelphia5131.62226-4W-224-1727-1432-20
x-Toronto4834.58558-2L-124-1724-1730-22
x-Chicago4636.56174-6W-127-1419-2229-23
x-Brooklyn4438.53796-4W-420-2124-1731-21
Cleveland4438.53793-7W-125-1619-2227-25
Atlanta4339.524107-3W-127-1416-2526-26
Charlotte4339.524106-4W-322-1921-2027-25
New York3745.451167-3W-217-2420-2122-30
Washington3547.427185-5L-321-2014-2724-28
Indiana2557.305280-10L-1016-259-3211-41
Detroit2359.280304-6L-313-2810-3118-34
Orlando2260.268313-7W-112-2910-3112-40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Phoenix6418.7806-4L-132-932-939-13
y-Memphis5626.68387-3L-130-1126-1536-16
x-Golden State5329.646116-4W-531-1022-1933-19
x-Dallas5230.634128-2W-429-1223-1836-16
y-Utah4933.598154-6W-129-1220-2133-19
x-Denver4834.585166-4L-123-1825-1629-23
Minnesota4636.561184-6L-126-1520-2132-20
L.A. Clippers4240.512226-4W-525-1617-2426-26
New Orleans3646.439286-4L-219-2217-2425-27
San Antonio3448.415306-4L-316-2518-2324-28
L.A. Lakers3349.402312-8W-221-2012-2918-34
Sacramento3052.366345-5W-116-2514-2720-32
Portland2755.329370-10L-1117-2410-3111-41
Oklahoma City2458.293404-6L-312-2912-2917-35
Houston2062.244442-8L-711-309-3211-41

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

