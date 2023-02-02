All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3715.7127-3W-220-617-921-11
Milwaukee3417.6677-3W-521-513-1220-13
Philadelphia3317.66038-2W-120-813-919-11
Brooklyn3120.6084-6L-115-816-1221-11
Cleveland3122.5854-6L-121-610-1618-10
Miami2923.55887-3W-117-912-1413-14
New York2725.519104-6L-212-1415-1118-15
Atlanta2626.500116-4W-113-1113-1517-17
Washington2426.480127-3W-612-1012-1613-15
Indiana2428.462131-9L-316-108-1817-14
Chicago2327.460134-6L-113-1110-1619-15
Toronto2330.43414½4-6L-215-128-1815-19
Orlando2032.385174-6L-113-137-1910-22
Charlotte1537.288224-6L-17-168-218-24
Detroit1339.250242-8L-26-197-205-23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3516.6867-3W-123-412-1226-10
Memphis3219.62734-6L-121-411-1515-16
Sacramento2921.5807-3W-216-1113-1017-10
L.A. Clippers2925.5377-3W-114-1115-1417-15
Dallas2725.5194-6W-118-99-1619-12
Minnesota2826.5196-4W-119-119-1519-17
Golden State2625.51096-4L-119-67-1915-10
Phoenix2726.50996-4L-119-98-1720-14
Utah2726.50997-3W-218-99-1719-15
New Orleans2626.5001-9L-917-99-1716-13
Portland2526.490106-4W-214-1111-1518-15
Oklahoma City2427.471116-4L-215-119-1611-15
L.A. Lakers2428.46211½5-5W-113-1211-1612-17
San Antonio1438.26921½1-9L-79-205-185-30
Houston1338.255223-7W-28-175-217-27

Tuesday's Games

Miami 100, Cleveland 97

L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 129, New York 123, OT

Denver 122, New Orleans 113

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 105, Orlando 94

Portland 122, Memphis 112

Boston 139, Brooklyn 96

Sacramento 119, San Antonio 109

Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106

Minnesota 119, Golden State 114, OT

Utah 131, Toronto 128

Atlanta 132, Phoenix 100

Washington at Detroit, ppd

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you