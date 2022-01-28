All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami3117.6468-2W-217-514-1220-9
Chicago3017.638½4-6W-217-613-1120-11
Cleveland3019.6128-2W-315-915-1017-10
Brooklyn2919.60424-6L-312-1317-620-9
Philadelphia2919.60427-3W-312-1017-917-12
Milwaukee3020.60025-5L-117-813-1219-16
Charlotte2822.56047-3W-214-714-1518-12
Boston2525.50076-4L-116-109-1517-14
Toronto2323.50074-6L-113-1210-1115-14
Washington2325.47984-6L-413-1210-1316-16
Atlanta2325.47986-4W-613-1110-1414-15
New York2326.4694-6L-212-1411-1214-20
Indiana1732.34714½3-7L-312-135-198-23
Detroit1137.229203-7L-47-154-227-20
Orlando1040.200223-7W-14-186-227-28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix389.8099-1W-819-519-424-7
Golden State3613.73536-4W-423-413-920-8
Memphis3417.66767-3W-218-916-826-11
Utah3020.6002-8L-415-1015-1019-10
Dallas2821.571117-3W-115-913-1222-12
Denver2721.56311½7-3W-413-914-1217-14
L.A. Clippers2525.50014½6-4W-215-1210-1313-20
Minnesota2424.50014½6-4L-113-1011-1417-16
L.A. Lakers2426.48015½3-7L-215-129-1413-16
Portland2128.429186-4W-114-137-159-21
New Orleans1830.37520½5-5L-211-127-1811-17
San Antonio1831.367213-7L-19-169-1511-18
Sacramento1832.36021½2-8L-512-166-1613-20
Oklahoma City1433.298241-9L-68-156-1810-21
Houston1435.286253-7L-37-157-207-21

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 105, L.A. Lakers 87

Golden State 124, Minnesota 115

Friday's Games

Orlando 119, Detroit 103

Atlanta 108, Boston 92

Charlotte 117, L.A. Lakers 114

Denver 116, New Orleans 105

Memphis 119, Utah 109

Portland 125, Houston 110

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

