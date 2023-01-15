All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3212.7278-2W-617-515-718-8
Brooklyn2714.6598-2L-113-614-820-8
Milwaukee2716.6285-5L-216-511-1115-12
Philadelphia2616.61956-4W-117-79-917-10
Cleveland2717.61455-5L-118-49-1317-8
New York2419.5586-4W-211-1113-815-10
Miami2420.54587-3W-314-910-1110-12
Indiana2321.52396-4L-315-98-1216-11
Atlanta2122.48810½4-6W-211-910-1315-15
Chicago1924.44212½5-5L-311-108-1416-13
Toronto1924.44212½4-6L-114-115-1313-17
Washington1825.41913½6-4L-111-97-1611-15
Orlando1627.37215½4-6L-110-126-157-18
Detroit1234.261214-6L-16-156-194-20
Charlotte1133.250212-8L-45-156-185-22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver2913.6908-2W-518-311-1022-9
Memphis2913.6909-1W-918-311-1014-10
New Orleans2617.6055-5W-117-59-1216-10
Sacramento2318.5616-4W-314-99-911-9
Dallas2420.54566-4L-116-68-1418-9
Golden State2121.50086-4W-117-54-1613-9
Minnesota2222.50086-4W-214-98-1314-13
L.A. Clippers2222.50083-7L-112-1010-1212-14
Utah2224.47893-7L-114-88-1616-14
Phoenix2123.47792-8L-214-77-1618-12
Portland2022.47693-7W-110-810-1414-13
Oklahoma City2023.4656-4W-213-97-1410-12
L.A. Lakers1923.452106-4L-210-99-148-15
San Antonio1330.30216½2-8L-48-155-155-23
Houston1032.238191-9L-96-144-185-24

Friday's Games

New Orleans 116, Detroit 110

New York 112, Washington 108

Atlanta 113, Indiana 111

Golden State 144, San Antonio 113

Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 110

Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116

Utah 112, Orlando 108

Denver 115, L.A. Clippers 103

Sacramento 139, Houston 114

Saturday's Games

Miami 111, Milwaukee 95

Boston 122, Charlotte 106

Memphis 130, Indiana 112

Atlanta 114, Toronto 103

Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102

Philadelphia 118, Utah 117

Portland 136, Dallas 119

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

