All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|45
|24
|.652
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|24-9
|21-15
|29-13
|Philadelphia
|41
|25
|.621
|2½
|7-3
|W-1
|19-14
|22-11
|25-16
|Milwaukee
|42
|26
|.618
|2½
|7-3
|L-1
|24-12
|18-14
|26-18
|Chicago
|41
|26
|.612
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|25-10
|16-16
|26-17
|Boston
|41
|28
|.594
|4
|7-3
|L-1
|24-12
|17-16
|30-16
|Cleveland
|38
|29
|.567
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|20-11
|18-18
|23-18
|Toronto
|37
|30
|.552
|7
|5-5
|W-3
|17-15
|20-15
|23-19
|Brooklyn
|35
|33
|.515
|9½
|4-6
|W-3
|14-18
|21-15
|25-18
|Atlanta
|33
|34
|.493
|11
|6-4
|W-2
|21-13
|12-21
|21-22
|Charlotte
|33
|35
|.485
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-17
|17-18
|21-22
|Washington
|29
|37
|.439
|14½
|3-7
|L-3
|17-17
|12-20
|22-21
|New York
|28
|40
|.412
|16½
|3-7
|L-2
|13-19
|15-21
|14-26
|Indiana
|23
|46
|.333
|22
|4-6
|L-1
|15-19
|8-27
|11-34
|Detroit
|18
|50
|.265
|26½
|5-5
|L-3
|11-23
|7-27
|14-27
|Orlando
|18
|51
|.261
|27
|5-5
|L-1
|8-24
|10-27
|10-33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Phoenix
|53
|14
|.791
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|28-8
|25-6
|30-9
|Memphis
|47
|22
|.681
|7
|6-4
|W-3
|24-10
|23-12
|31-14
|Golden State
|46
|22
|.676
|7½
|4-6
|W-3
|28-7
|18-15
|28-16
|Utah
|42
|25
|.627
|11
|6-4
|W-1
|24-10
|18-15
|28-15
|Dallas
|42
|26
|.618
|11½
|8-2
|W-2
|23-12
|19-14
|30-15
|Denver
|40
|28
|.588
|13½
|7-3
|L-2
|20-13
|20-15
|25-19
|Minnesota
|39
|30
|.565
|15
|8-2
|W-1
|22-12
|17-18
|26-18
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|34
|.514
|18½
|7-3
|W-1
|20-14
|16-20
|21-24
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|37
|.439
|23½
|3-7
|W-1
|20-16
|9-21
|16-25
|New Orleans
|28
|40
|.412
|25½
|5-5
|W-1
|16-19
|12-21
|19-22
|Portland
|26
|40
|.394
|26½
|4-6
|W-1
|17-18
|9-22
|11-30
|San Antonio
|26
|42
|.382
|27½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-21
|13-21
|16-22
|Sacramento
|24
|45
|.348
|30
|2-8
|L-4
|15-20
|9-25
|17-28
|Oklahoma City
|20
|47
|.299
|33
|2-8
|L-5
|9-25
|11-22
|14-30
|Houston
|17
|51
|.250
|36½
|2-8
|L-2
|10-22
|7-29
|9-34
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday's Games
Chicago 101, Cleveland 91
Indiana 119, San Antonio 108
Minnesota 113, Miami 104
Golden State 122, Milwaukee 109
Toronto 127, Denver 115
Utah 134, Sacramento 125
Portland 127, Washington 118
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn 110, New York 107
L.A. Clippers 106, Detroit 102
Dallas 95, Boston 92
Philadelphia 116, Orlando 114, OT
New Orleans 130, Houston 105
Atlanta 131, Indiana 128
Memphis 125, Oklahoma City 118
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.