EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami4524.6527-3L-124-921-1529-13
Philadelphia4125.6217-3W-119-1422-1125-16
Milwaukee4226.6187-3L-124-1218-1426-18
Chicago4126.61235-5W-225-1016-1626-17
Boston4128.59447-3L-124-1217-1630-16
Cleveland3829.56763-7L-220-1118-1823-18
Toronto3730.55275-5W-317-1520-1523-19
Brooklyn3533.5154-6W-314-1821-1525-18
Atlanta3334.493116-4W-221-1312-2121-22
Charlotte3335.48511½4-6W-116-1717-1821-22
Washington2937.43914½3-7L-317-1712-2022-21
New York2840.41216½3-7L-213-1915-2114-26
Indiana2346.333224-6L-115-198-2711-34
Detroit1850.26526½5-5L-311-237-2714-27
Orlando1851.261275-5L-18-2410-2710-33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Phoenix5314.7916-4L-128-825-630-9
Memphis4722.68176-4W-324-1023-1231-14
Golden State4622.6764-6W-328-718-1528-16
Utah4225.627116-4W-124-1018-1528-15
Dallas4226.61811½8-2W-223-1219-1430-15
Denver4028.58813½7-3L-220-1320-1525-19
Minnesota3930.565158-2W-122-1217-1826-18
L.A. Clippers3634.51418½7-3W-120-1416-2021-24
L.A. Lakers2937.43923½3-7W-120-169-2116-25
New Orleans2840.41225½5-5W-116-1912-2119-22
Portland2640.39426½4-6W-117-189-2211-30
San Antonio2642.38227½4-6L-113-2113-2116-22
Sacramento2445.348302-8L-415-209-2517-28
Oklahoma City2047.299332-8L-59-2511-2214-30
Houston1751.25036½2-8L-210-227-299-34

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Chicago 101, Cleveland 91

Indiana 119, San Antonio 108

Minnesota 113, Miami 104

Golden State 122, Milwaukee 109

Toronto 127, Denver 115

Utah 134, Sacramento 125

Portland 127, Washington 118

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 110, New York 107

L.A. Clippers 106, Detroit 102

Dallas 95, Boston 92

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 114, OT

New Orleans 130, Houston 105

Atlanta 131, Indiana 128

Memphis 125, Oklahoma City 118

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

