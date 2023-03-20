All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Milwaukee5120.7187-3W-129-722-1330-15
Philadelphia4822.6869-1W-826-1022-1229-15
x-Boston4923.6815-5L-126-923-1429-16
Cleveland4528.61677-3W-129-816-2029-15
New York4230.5837-3W-320-1622-1428-17
Brooklyn3932.549125-5L-319-1420-1826-18
Miami3934.534136-4W-124-1315-2120-24
Atlanta3536.493164-6L-119-1516-2121-23
Toronto3537.48616½5-5L-123-1312-2420-22
Chicago3337.47117½6-4W-220-1613-2124-22
Washington3239.451193-7L-216-1816-2119-25
Indiana3239.451196-4L-119-1713-2222-21
Orlando2943.40322½3-7L-116-1913-2415-28
Charlotte2250.30629½3-7L-411-2411-2613-34
Detroit1656.22235½1-9L-39-297-277-37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver4824.6675-5W-130-618-1832-13
Memphis4327.61446-4W-229-514-2225-19
Sacramento4327.61448-2W-321-1422-1327-14
Phoenix3833.5355-5L-123-1215-2124-18
L.A. Clippers3834.528105-5W-119-1619-1822-21
Dallas3635.50711½4-6W-222-1414-2127-21
Golden State3636.500124-6L-329-77-2923-20
Oklahoma City3536.49312½7-3W-122-1513-2121-23
Minnesota3537.486134-6L-320-1715-2025-20
Utah3436.486135-5W-121-1313-2321-22
L.A. Lakers3537.486136-4W-119-1716-2020-24
New Orleans3437.47913½4-6W-122-1312-2423-20
Portland3140.43716½2-8L-617-1814-2221-21
San Antonio1952.26828½5-5W-113-256-277-37
Houston1853.25429½5-5L-112-256-2811-36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

New York 116, Denver 110

Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Philadelphia 141, Indiana 121

Toronto 122, Minnesota 107

Chicago 113, Miami 99

Sacramento 132, Washington 118

Memphis 133, Golden State 119

Utah 118, Boston 117

Sunday's Games

Denver 108, Brooklyn 102

Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120

San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Miami 112, Detroit 100

New Orleans 117, Houston 107

Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

