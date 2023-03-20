All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Milwaukee
|51
|20
|.718
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|29-7
|22-13
|30-15
|Philadelphia
|48
|22
|.686
|2½
|9-1
|W-8
|26-10
|22-12
|29-15
|x-Boston
|49
|23
|.681
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|26-9
|23-14
|29-16
|Cleveland
|45
|28
|.616
|7
|7-3
|W-1
|29-8
|16-20
|29-15
|New York
|42
|30
|.583
|9½
|7-3
|W-3
|20-16
|22-14
|28-17
|Brooklyn
|39
|32
|.549
|12
|5-5
|L-3
|19-14
|20-18
|26-18
|Miami
|39
|34
|.534
|13
|6-4
|W-1
|24-13
|15-21
|20-24
|Atlanta
|35
|36
|.493
|16
|4-6
|L-1
|19-15
|16-21
|21-23
|Toronto
|35
|37
|.486
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-13
|12-24
|20-22
|Chicago
|33
|37
|.471
|17½
|6-4
|W-2
|20-16
|13-21
|24-22
|Washington
|32
|39
|.451
|19
|3-7
|L-2
|16-18
|16-21
|19-25
|Indiana
|32
|39
|.451
|19
|6-4
|L-1
|19-17
|13-22
|22-21
|Orlando
|29
|43
|.403
|22½
|3-7
|L-1
|16-19
|13-24
|15-28
|Charlotte
|22
|50
|.306
|29½
|3-7
|L-4
|11-24
|11-26
|13-34
|Detroit
|16
|56
|.222
|35½
|1-9
|L-3
|9-29
|7-27
|7-37
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Denver
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|30-6
|18-18
|32-13
|Memphis
|43
|27
|.614
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|29-5
|14-22
|25-19
|Sacramento
|43
|27
|.614
|4
|8-2
|W-3
|21-14
|22-13
|27-14
|Phoenix
|38
|33
|.535
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-12
|15-21
|24-18
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|34
|.528
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|19-16
|19-18
|22-21
|Dallas
|36
|35
|.507
|11½
|4-6
|W-2
|22-14
|14-21
|27-21
|Golden State
|36
|36
|.500
|12
|4-6
|L-3
|29-7
|7-29
|23-20
|Oklahoma City
|35
|36
|.493
|12½
|7-3
|W-1
|22-15
|13-21
|21-23
|Minnesota
|35
|37
|.486
|13
|4-6
|L-3
|20-17
|15-20
|25-20
|Utah
|34
|36
|.486
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|21-13
|13-23
|21-22
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|37
|.486
|13
|6-4
|W-1
|19-17
|16-20
|20-24
|New Orleans
|34
|37
|.479
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|22-13
|12-24
|23-20
|Portland
|31
|40
|.437
|16½
|2-8
|L-6
|17-18
|14-22
|21-21
|San Antonio
|19
|52
|.268
|28½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-25
|6-27
|7-37
|Houston
|18
|53
|.254
|29½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-25
|6-28
|11-36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday's Games
New York 116, Denver 110
Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108
Philadelphia 141, Indiana 121
Toronto 122, Minnesota 107
Chicago 113, Miami 99
Sacramento 132, Washington 118
Memphis 133, Golden State 119
Utah 118, Boston 117
Sunday's Games
Denver 108, Brooklyn 102
Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120
San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118
Miami 112, Detroit 100
New Orleans 117, Houston 107
Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111
L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102
L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105
Monday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
