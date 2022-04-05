All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Miami
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|27-12
|24-16
|33-16
|x-Boston
|49
|30
|.620
|2
|8-2
|W-2
|28-13
|21-17
|32-18
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|30
|.615
|2½
|6-4
|L-2
|26-14
|22-16
|30-18
|x-Philadelphia
|48
|30
|.615
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|22-17
|26-13
|29-19
|Chicago
|45
|33
|.577
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|27-11
|18-22
|29-20
|Toronto
|45
|33
|.577
|5½
|7-3
|L-1
|21-17
|24-16
|28-21
|Cleveland
|43
|36
|.544
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|24-16
|19-20
|26-23
|Atlanta
|41
|37
|.526
|9½
|7-3
|W-5
|26-14
|15-23
|25-24
|Charlotte
|40
|38
|.513
|10½
|7-3
|L-1
|20-19
|20-19
|24-24
|Brooklyn
|40
|38
|.513
|10½
|5-5
|L-2
|17-21
|23-17
|28-21
|New York
|35
|44
|.443
|16
|6-4
|W-1
|16-23
|19-21
|20-29
|Washington
|34
|44
|.436
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-19
|13-25
|24-25
|Indiana
|25
|54
|.316
|26
|2-8
|L-7
|16-24
|9-30
|11-38
|Detroit
|23
|56
|.291
|28
|5-5
|W-3
|13-26
|10-30
|18-32
|Orlando
|20
|59
|.253
|31
|2-8
|L-6
|10-29
|10-30
|10-39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|62
|16
|.795
|—
|8-2
|L-2
|31-8
|31-8
|37-11
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|7
|9-1
|W-7
|29-10
|26-13
|35-14
|x-Golden State
|50
|29
|.633
|12½
|3-7
|W-2
|30-10
|20-19
|30-19
|x-Dallas
|49
|30
|.620
|13½
|6-4
|W-1
|27-12
|22-18
|34-16
|Denver
|47
|32
|.595
|15½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-16
|25-16
|28-21
|Utah
|46
|32
|.590
|16
|4-6
|L-1
|27-11
|19-21
|30-18
|Minnesota
|45
|34
|.570
|17½
|6-4
|W-2
|25-13
|20-21
|31-20
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|40
|.494
|23½
|4-6
|W-2
|22-16
|17-24
|23-26
|New Orleans
|34
|44
|.436
|28
|6-4
|L-1
|18-21
|16-23
|23-25
|San Antonio
|33
|45
|.423
|29
|7-3
|W-2
|16-24
|17-21
|23-25
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|47
|.397
|31
|2-8
|L-6
|20-20
|11-27
|16-32
|Sacramento
|29
|50
|.367
|33½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-24
|13-26
|19-30
|Portland
|27
|51
|.346
|35
|1-9
|L-7
|17-23
|10-28
|11-37
|Oklahoma City
|23
|55
|.295
|39
|3-7
|W-1
|11-29
|12-26
|16-32
|Houston
|20
|59
|.253
|42½
|3-7
|L-4
|11-29
|9-30
|11-41
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
