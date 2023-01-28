All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|35
|15
|.700
|—
|7-3
|L-3
|18-6
|17-9
|20-11
|Philadelphia
|32
|16
|.667
|2
|9-1
|W-7
|19-7
|13-9
|18-10
|Milwaukee
|32
|17
|.653
|2½
|7-3
|W-3
|19-5
|13-12
|19-13
|Brooklyn
|30
|19
|.612
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-8
|16-11
|21-10
|Cleveland
|30
|21
|.588
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|20-5
|10-16
|18-9
|Miami
|28
|22
|.560
|7
|7-3
|W-3
|17-9
|11-13
|12-13
|New York
|27
|24
|.529
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-13
|15-11
|18-15
|Atlanta
|25
|24
|.510
|9½
|7-3
|W-1
|13-10
|12-14
|17-17
|Indiana
|24
|27
|.471
|11½
|1-9
|L-2
|16-10
|8-17
|17-14
|Washington
|22
|26
|.458
|12
|5-5
|W-4
|12-10
|10-16
|13-15
|Chicago
|22
|26
|.458
|12
|5-5
|L-2
|13-10
|9-16
|18-15
|Toronto
|22
|28
|.440
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|15-12
|7-16
|15-19
|Orlando
|19
|30
|.388
|15½
|5-5
|L-1
|13-12
|6-18
|9-20
|Charlotte
|14
|36
|.280
|21
|3-7
|W-1
|6-16
|8-20
|7-23
|Detroit
|13
|37
|.260
|22
|3-7
|W-1
|6-18
|7-19
|5-23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|22-4
|12-12
|25-10
|Memphis
|31
|18
|.633
|2½
|5-5
|L-5
|20-3
|11-15
|15-15
|Sacramento
|27
|20
|.574
|5½
|7-3
|L-1
|16-11
|11-9
|15-9
|New Orleans
|26
|23
|.531
|7½
|2-8
|L-6
|17-8
|9-15
|16-12
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|24
|.529
|7½
|6-4
|W-4
|14-11
|13-13
|17-15
|Dallas
|26
|24
|.520
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|17-9
|9-15
|19-11
|Golden State
|25
|24
|.510
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-6
|6-18
|14-9
|Minnesota
|26
|25
|.510
|8½
|6-4
|W-2
|17-10
|9-15
|17-16
|Phoenix
|25
|25
|.500
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|18-8
|7-17
|19-14
|Utah
|25
|26
|.490
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-9
|9-17
|18-15
|Oklahoma City
|24
|25
|.490
|9½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-10
|9-15
|11-13
|Portland
|23
|25
|.479
|10
|4-6
|W-2
|13-10
|10-15
|17-15
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|26
|.469
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-12
|10-14
|12-17
|San Antonio
|14
|35
|.286
|19½
|1-9
|L-4
|9-17
|5-18
|5-28
|Houston
|11
|38
|.224
|22½
|1-9
|L-2
|7-17
|4-21
|6-27
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 141, Indiana 131
Minnesota 111, Memphis 100
Oklahoma City 112, Cleveland 100
Miami 110, Orlando 105
Golden State 129, Toronto 117
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 126, Denver 119
Brooklyn 122, New York 115
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.