All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3515.7007-3L-318-617-920-11
Philadelphia3216.66729-1W-719-713-918-10
Milwaukee3217.6537-3W-319-513-1219-13
Brooklyn3019.6124-6W-114-816-1121-10
Cleveland3021.5884-6L-120-510-1618-9
Miami2822.56077-3W-317-911-1312-13
New York2724.5295-5L-112-1315-1118-15
Atlanta2524.5107-3W-113-1012-1417-17
Indiana2427.47111½1-9L-216-108-1717-14
Washington2226.458125-5W-412-1010-1613-15
Chicago2226.458125-5L-213-109-1618-15
Toronto2228.440135-5L-115-127-1615-19
Orlando1930.38815½5-5L-113-126-189-20
Charlotte1436.280213-7W-16-168-207-23
Detroit1337.260223-7W-16-187-195-23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3416.6807-3L-222-412-1225-10
Memphis3118.6335-5L-520-311-1515-15
Sacramento2720.5747-3L-116-1111-915-9
New Orleans2623.5312-8L-617-89-1516-12
L.A. Clippers2724.5296-4W-414-1113-1317-15
Dallas2624.52083-7W-117-99-1519-11
Golden State2524.5105-5W-219-66-1814-9
Minnesota2625.5106-4W-217-109-1517-16
Phoenix2525.50095-5L-118-87-1719-14
Utah2526.4905-5L-116-99-1718-15
Oklahoma City2425.4907-3W-115-109-1511-13
Portland2325.479104-6W-213-1010-1517-15
L.A. Lakers2326.46910½5-5W-113-1210-1412-17
San Antonio1435.28619½1-9L-49-175-185-28
Houston1138.22422½1-9L-27-174-216-27

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 141, Indiana 131

Minnesota 111, Memphis 100

Oklahoma City 112, Cleveland 100

Miami 110, Orlando 105

Golden State 129, Toronto 117

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 126, Denver 119

Brooklyn 122, New York 115

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

