EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Brooklyn219.7007-3L-110-611-317-6
Chicago1910.6557-3W-210-49-610-7
Milwaukee2013.6066-4W-111-59-814-9
Cleveland1913.59437-3L-19-710-612-7
Miami1913.59436-4W-19-410-913-7
Washington1615.5163-7W-18-48-1110-9
Philadelphia1615.5165-5W-16-710-810-9
Boston1616.50064-6W-19-67-1011-9
Charlotte1617.4853-7L-38-48-1310-8
Toronto1415.4835-5W-17-97-610-9
Atlanta1416.46773-7L-28-86-88-9
New York1417.4523-7W-16-108-79-14
Indiana1319.40694-6L-110-73-128-14
Orlando725.219153-7W-22-105-154-18
Detroit525.167161-9L-13-122-134-15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix255.8338-2W-414-211-316-5
Golden State256.806½7-3W-115-210-413-3
Utah219.70048-2W-111-610-311-3
Memphis1913.59477-3L-211-88-515-8
L.A. Clippers1615.5165-5L-312-84-711-13
L.A. Lakers1616.500105-5L-310-86-88-11
Dallas1515.500104-6W-18-77-812-8
Denver1515.500105-5L-18-57-108-9
Minnesota1516.48410½4-6L-19-96-711-10
Sacramento1319.406135-5L-17-96-109-13
Portland1319.406132-8L-111-72-127-15
San Antonio1218.400135-5W-16-96-97-13
Oklahoma City1119.367145-5W-36-105-99-12
New Orleans1121.344156-4W-36-95-128-13
Houston1022.313164-6L-27-73-154-13

Tuesday's Games

New York 105, Detroit 91

Miami 125, Indiana 96

New Orleans 111, Portland 97

Dallas 114, Minnesota 102

Phoenix 108, L.A. Lakers 90

Washington at Brooklyn, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Boston 111, Cleveland 101

Orlando 104, Atlanta 98

Oklahoma City 108, Denver 94

Milwaukee 126, Houston 106

Toronto at Chicago, ppd

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, ppd

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 12 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

