All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Brooklyn
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|10-6
|11-3
|17-6
|Chicago
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|7-3
|W-2
|10-4
|9-6
|10-7
|Milwaukee
|20
|13
|.606
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|11-5
|9-8
|14-9
|Cleveland
|19
|13
|.594
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|9-7
|10-6
|12-7
|Miami
|19
|13
|.594
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|9-4
|10-9
|13-7
|Washington
|16
|15
|.516
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|8-4
|8-11
|10-9
|Philadelphia
|16
|15
|.516
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-7
|10-8
|10-9
|Boston
|16
|16
|.500
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|9-6
|7-10
|11-9
|Charlotte
|16
|17
|.485
|6½
|3-7
|L-3
|8-4
|8-13
|10-8
|Toronto
|14
|15
|.483
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|7-9
|7-6
|10-9
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|7
|3-7
|L-2
|8-8
|6-8
|8-9
|New York
|14
|17
|.452
|7½
|3-7
|W-1
|6-10
|8-7
|9-14
|Indiana
|13
|19
|.406
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|10-7
|3-12
|8-14
|Orlando
|7
|25
|.219
|15
|3-7
|W-2
|2-10
|5-15
|4-18
|Detroit
|5
|25
|.167
|16
|1-9
|L-1
|3-12
|2-13
|4-15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|25
|5
|.833
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|14-2
|11-3
|16-5
|Golden State
|25
|6
|.806
|½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-2
|10-4
|13-3
|Utah
|21
|9
|.700
|4
|8-2
|W-1
|11-6
|10-3
|11-3
|Memphis
|19
|13
|.594
|7
|7-3
|L-2
|11-8
|8-5
|15-8
|L.A. Clippers
|16
|15
|.516
|9½
|5-5
|L-3
|12-8
|4-7
|11-13
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|16
|.500
|10
|5-5
|L-3
|10-8
|6-8
|8-11
|Dallas
|15
|15
|.500
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|8-7
|7-8
|12-8
|Denver
|15
|15
|.500
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|8-5
|7-10
|8-9
|Minnesota
|15
|16
|.484
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-9
|6-7
|11-10
|Sacramento
|13
|19
|.406
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|7-9
|6-10
|9-13
|Portland
|13
|19
|.406
|13
|2-8
|L-1
|11-7
|2-12
|7-15
|San Antonio
|12
|18
|.400
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|6-9
|6-9
|7-13
|Oklahoma City
|11
|19
|.367
|14
|5-5
|W-3
|6-10
|5-9
|9-12
|New Orleans
|11
|21
|.344
|15
|6-4
|W-3
|6-9
|5-12
|8-13
|Houston
|10
|22
|.313
|16
|4-6
|L-2
|7-7
|3-15
|4-13
Tuesday's Games
New York 105, Detroit 91
Miami 125, Indiana 96
New Orleans 111, Portland 97
Dallas 114, Minnesota 102
Phoenix 108, L.A. Lakers 90
Washington at Brooklyn, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Boston 111, Cleveland 101
Orlando 104, Atlanta 98
Oklahoma City 108, Denver 94
Milwaukee 126, Houston 106
Toronto at Chicago, ppd
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, ppd
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 12 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 10:30 p.m.