All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami3821.6446-4W-119-719-1424-12
Chicago3821.6447-3W-523-815-1323-13
Philadelphia3523.6036-4W-116-1319-1020-14
Cleveland3523.6036-4L-218-917-1420-13
Milwaukee3624.6006-4L-120-1116-1322-17
Boston3426.5679-1L-120-1114-1524-15
Toronto3225.56158-2W-116-1316-1221-14
Brooklyn3128.52572-8L-113-1518-1321-13
Atlanta2830.4835-5W-217-1311-1717-18
Charlotte2931.4831-9L-314-1415-1719-18
Washington2731.46610½4-6W-115-1512-1620-19
New York2534.424132-8L-313-1712-1714-22
Indiana2040.33318½2-8W-114-176-239-29
Detroit1345.22424½2-8W-18-205-259-23
Orlando1347.21725½3-7L-45-218-268-31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix4810.8289-1W-726-522-528-7
Golden State4217.7126-4L-226-616-1125-11
Memphis4119.68388-2L-120-1021-928-12
Utah3622.621126-4L-121-1015-1222-12
Dallas3524.59313½7-3W-220-1115-1324-14
Denver3325.569156-4W-316-1017-1518-17
Minnesota3128.52517½7-3L-117-1114-1720-18
L.A. Clippers3031.49219½5-5W-118-1312-1817-23
L.A. Lakers2731.466213-7W-118-139-1815-19
Portland2534.42423½4-6W-416-169-1811-24
San Antonio2336.39025½5-5W-111-1812-1814-20
New Orleans2336.39025½5-5L-213-1710-1914-20
Sacramento2238.367274-6L-215-177-2115-22
Oklahoma City1840.310304-6L-19-199-2113-24
Houston1543.259331-9L-78-187-257-28

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you