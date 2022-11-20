All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston133.8139-1W-96-17-29-3
Milwaukee114.7336-4L-18-13-37-3
Atlanta106.62536-4W-16-34-38-5
Cleveland106.62535-5W-26-14-59-2
Indiana96.6008-2W-45-34-37-4
Washington107.5887-3W-27-43-37-5
Toronto98.5295-5L-16-13-77-6
Philadelphia88.50056-4L-15-53-36-6
Brooklyn89.4716-4W-24-44-55-3
New York89.4715-5L-24-34-65-5
Miami710.4125-5L-36-41-63-7
Chicago610.37573-7L-44-52-56-6
Orlando512.2944-6L-14-51-72-7
Charlotte414.222101-9L-31-63-82-10
Detroit315.167111-9L-73-50-101-12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah126.6676-4W-26-16-511-3
Phoenix106.62515-5W-18-12-59-3
Portland106.62515-5L-24-46-28-4
Denver106.62516-4W-14-16-58-4
Sacramento96.6008-2W-66-33-33-5
Memphis107.5886-4L-16-14-66-4
L.A. Clippers107.5887-3W-25-45-38-6
New Orleans97.56325-5L-15-34-45-4
Dallas97.56326-4L-18-31-45-5
Minnesota88.50034-6W-34-54-35-6
Golden State89.4715-5W-27-11-85-5
Oklahoma City79.43844-6L-14-33-63-5
L.A. Lakers510.3335-5W-35-50-53-9
San Antonio612.33361-9L-53-53-72-10
Houston314.1762-8L-21-52-92-10

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 124, Toronto 122, OT

Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109

Utah 118, Portland 113

L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97

Sunday's Games

Phoenix 116, New York 95

Washington 106, Charlotte 102

Sacramento 137, Detroit 129

Cleveland 113, Miami 87

Golden State 127, Houston 120

Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115

Denver 98, Dallas 97

L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

