All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee218.7247-3W-114-37-511-4
Boston229.7105-5L-211-411-514-7
Cleveland2011.64527-3W-314-26-914-5
Brooklyn1912.61339-1W-610-59-715-6
Philadelphia1612.5717-3W-411-55-711-8
New York1713.5678-2W-77-710-612-6
Miami1615.51666-4W-49-67-98-9
Atlanta1515.5004-6W-19-56-1011-11
Indiana1516.48473-7L-29-76-910-8
Toronto1317.4332-8L-510-63-119-12
Chicago1118.379103-7L-47-74-119-9
Washington1120.355110-10L-108-73-137-13
Orlando1120.355116-4W-68-93-117-15
Detroit824.25014½3-7L-24-114-133-15
Charlotte723.23314½1-9L-84-113-124-17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis1910.6558-2L-113-26-88-7
New Orleans1811.62117-3L-312-36-812-8
Denver1811.62116-4W-19-39-814-7
Phoenix1812.6004-6W-213-35-915-8
Sacramento1612.5716-4W-28-48-85-6
Portland1713.5676-4W-17-610-713-8
L.A. Clippers1814.5635-5W-110-78-711-11
Utah1715.5315-5L-111-56-1015-9
Minnesota1515.5005-5W-28-77-88-11
Dallas1515.5005-5L-112-53-1010-5
Golden State1516.48454-6W-112-23-149-8
L.A. Lakers1316.44866-4W-28-75-97-10
Oklahoma City1218.4004-6W-17-75-116-11
San Antonio920.310103-7L-25-124-83-17
Houston920.310104-6L-26-73-135-15

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93

Miami 111, San Antonio 101

Milwaukee 123, Utah 97

Portland 107, Houston 95

Oklahoma City 115, Memphis 109

Cleveland 100, Dallas 99, OT

Phoenix 118, New Orleans 114

Sunday's Games

Orlando 95, Boston 92

New York 109, Indiana 106

Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121

Golden State 126, Toronto 110

Minnesota 150, Chicago 126

Denver 119, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

