All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3716.6986-4L-120-717-921-11
Milwaukee3617.67919-1W-723-513-1221-13
Philadelphia3417.66729-1W-220-814-919-11
Brooklyn3220.6155-5W-116-816-1222-11
Cleveland3222.5935-5W-122-610-1618-10
Miami2925.5375-5L-217-912-1613-16
New York2826.5193-7L-113-1515-1119-15
Atlanta2727.50010½5-5L-113-1114-1617-17
Chicago2527.48111½6-4W-215-1110-1620-15
Indiana2529.46312½2-8W-117-118-1817-14
Washington2428.46212½6-4L-212-1112-1713-16
Toronto2430.44413½4-6W-115-129-1815-19
Orlando2232.40715½6-4W-213-139-1911-22
Charlotte1540.273234-6L-47-178-238-27
Detroit1440.25923½3-7L-17-207-206-23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3716.6987-3W-325-412-1227-10
Memphis3220.6153-7L-221-411-1615-16
Sacramento2922.56976-4L-116-1113-1117-10
L.A. Clippers3026.5367-3W-114-1116-1517-15
Phoenix2926.52798-2W-219-910-1720-14
Dallas2826.5194-6L-119-99-1720-13
Golden State2726.509106-4W-120-67-2016-11
Minnesota2827.509106-4L-119-129-1519-17
Utah2727.50010½6-4L-118-109-1719-15
New Orleans2727.50010½1-9W-118-99-1817-14
Portland2627.491115-5L-114-1112-1618-15
Oklahoma City2527.48111½6-4W-116-119-1612-15
L.A. Lakers2529.46312½5-5L-113-1212-1712-18
San Antonio1439.264231-9L-89-215-185-30
Houston1340.245243-7L-28-185-227-28

Saturday's Games

New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126

Brooklyn 125, Washington 123

Phoenix 116, Detroit 100

L.A. Clippers 134, New York 128, OT

Chicago 129, Portland 121

Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121

Milwaukee 123, Miami 115

Golden State 119, Dallas 113

Denver 128, Atlanta 108

Sunday's Games

Orlando 119, Charlotte 113

Cleveland at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you