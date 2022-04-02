All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Miami
|50
|28
|.641
|—
|5-5
|W-3
|27-12
|23-16
|32-16
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|29
|.623
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|26-13
|22-16
|30-18
|x-Boston
|48
|30
|.615
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|27-13
|21-17
|31-18
|Philadelphia
|47
|30
|.610
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-17
|25-13
|28-19
|Toronto
|45
|32
|.584
|4½
|8-2
|W-5
|21-16
|24-16
|28-20
|Chicago
|45
|33
|.577
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|27-11
|18-22
|29-20
|Cleveland
|43
|35
|.551
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|24-15
|19-20
|26-22
|Atlanta
|41
|37
|.526
|9
|7-3
|W-5
|26-14
|15-23
|25-24
|Charlotte
|40
|38
|.513
|10
|7-3
|L-1
|20-19
|20-19
|24-24
|Brooklyn
|40
|38
|.513
|10
|5-5
|L-2
|17-21
|23-17
|28-21
|Washington
|34
|43
|.442
|15½
|5-5
|W-2
|21-19
|13-24
|24-24
|New York
|34
|44
|.436
|16
|6-4
|L-2
|16-23
|18-21
|19-29
|Indiana
|25
|53
|.321
|25
|2-8
|L-6
|16-23
|9-30
|11-37
|Detroit
|22
|56
|.282
|28
|4-6
|W-2
|13-26
|9-30
|17-32
|Orlando
|20
|58
|.256
|30
|2-8
|L-5
|10-28
|10-30
|10-38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|62
|15
|.805
|—
|9-1
|L-1
|31-8
|31-7
|37-10
|y-Memphis
|55
|23
|.705
|7½
|9-1
|W-7
|29-10
|26-13
|35-14
|Golden State
|49
|29
|.628
|13½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-10
|19-19
|29-19
|x-Dallas
|48
|30
|.615
|14½
|6-4
|L-1
|27-12
|21-18
|34-16
|Utah
|46
|32
|.590
|16½
|4-6
|L-1
|27-11
|19-21
|30-18
|Denver
|46
|32
|.590
|16½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-16
|24-16
|27-21
|Minnesota
|44
|34
|.564
|18½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-13
|19-21
|30-20
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|40
|.487
|24½
|3-7
|W-1
|21-16
|17-24
|22-26
|New Orleans
|34
|43
|.442
|28
|7-3
|W-3
|18-21
|16-22
|23-24
|San Antonio
|32
|45
|.416
|30
|6-4
|W-1
|15-24
|17-21
|22-25
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|46
|.403
|31
|2-8
|L-5
|20-19
|11-27
|16-31
|Sacramento
|29
|49
|.372
|33½
|5-5
|W-2
|16-23
|13-26
|19-29
|Portland
|27
|50
|.351
|35
|1-9
|L-6
|17-23
|10-27
|11-36
|Oklahoma City
|22
|55
|.286
|40
|2-8
|L-2
|10-29
|12-26
|15-32
|Houston
|20
|58
|.256
|42½
|3-7
|L-3
|11-28
|9-30
|11-40
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday's Games
Toronto 102, Orlando 89
Washington 135, Dallas 103
Boston 128, Indiana 123
Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119
Memphis 122, Phoenix 114
Sacramento 122, Houston 117
San Antonio 130, Portland 111
Minnesota 136, Denver 130
New Orleans 114, L.A. Lakers 111
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, New York 101
Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115
Miami 127, Chicago 109
Golden State 111, Utah 107
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
