EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Miami5028.6415-5W-327-1223-1632-16
x-Milwaukee4829.6236-4L-126-1322-1630-18
x-Boston4830.61527-3W-127-1321-1731-18
Philadelphia4730.6106-4W-122-1725-1328-19
Toronto4532.5848-2W-521-1624-1628-20
Chicago4533.57754-6L-127-1118-2229-20
Cleveland4335.55174-6W-124-1519-2026-22
Atlanta4137.52697-3W-526-1415-2325-24
Charlotte4038.513107-3L-120-1920-1924-24
Brooklyn4038.513105-5L-217-2123-1728-21
Washington3443.44215½5-5W-221-1913-2424-24
New York3444.436166-4L-216-2318-2119-29
Indiana2553.321252-8L-616-239-3011-37
Detroit2256.282284-6W-213-269-3017-32
Orlando2058.256302-8L-510-2810-3010-38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Phoenix6215.8059-1L-131-831-737-10
y-Memphis5523.7059-1W-729-1026-1335-14
Golden State4929.62813½3-7W-130-1019-1929-19
x-Dallas4830.61514½6-4L-127-1221-1834-16
Utah4632.59016½4-6L-127-1119-2130-18
Denver4632.59016½6-4L-122-1624-1627-21
Minnesota4434.56418½6-4W-125-1319-2130-20
L.A. Clippers3840.48724½3-7W-121-1617-2422-26
New Orleans3443.442287-3W-318-2116-2223-24
San Antonio3245.416306-4W-115-2417-2122-25
L.A. Lakers3146.403312-8L-520-1911-2716-31
Sacramento2949.37233½5-5W-216-2313-2619-29
Portland2750.351351-9L-617-2310-2711-36
Oklahoma City2255.286402-8L-210-2912-2615-32
Houston2058.25642½3-7L-311-289-3011-40

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Toronto 102, Orlando 89

Washington 135, Dallas 103

Boston 128, Indiana 123

Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119

Memphis 122, Phoenix 114

Sacramento 122, Houston 117

San Antonio 130, Portland 111

Minnesota 136, Denver 130

New Orleans 114, L.A. Lakers 111

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114

Cleveland 119, New York 101

Atlanta 122, Brooklyn 115

Miami 127, Chicago 109

Golden State 111, Utah 107

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

