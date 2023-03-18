All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Milwaukee5020.7147-3L-128-722-1329-15
Boston4922.6905-5W-226-923-1329-16
Philadelphia4722.6818-2W-726-1021-1228-15
Cleveland4528.6167-3W-129-816-2029-15
New York4230.58397-3W-320-1622-1428-17
Brooklyn3931.557115-5L-219-1320-1826-18
Miami3833.53512½6-4W-224-1314-2019-23
Atlanta3535.500155-5W-119-1516-2021-23
Toronto3436.486165-5W-222-1312-2320-21
Chicago3237.46417½6-4W-119-1613-2123-22
Washington3238.457184-6L-116-1716-2119-25
Indiana3238.457186-4W-119-1613-2222-20
Orlando2942.40821½4-6W-116-1913-2315-28
Charlotte2250.306293-7L-411-2411-2613-34
Detroit1655.22534½1-9L-29-287-277-36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver4724.6625-5L-130-617-1832-13
Memphis4227.60946-4W-128-514-2224-19
Sacramento4227.60948-2W-221-1421-1327-14
Phoenix3832.5436-4W-123-1215-2024-17
L.A. Clippers3734.521104-6L-119-1618-1821-21
Dallas3635.507114-6W-222-1414-2127-21
Golden State3635.507115-5L-229-77-2823-19
Minnesota3536.493124-6L-220-1715-1925-20
Oklahoma City3436.48612½6-4L-121-1513-2120-23
L.A. Lakers3437.479135-5L-218-1716-2020-24
Utah3336.478134-6L-120-1313-2321-22
New Orleans3337.47113½3-7L-222-1311-2422-20
Portland3139.44315½2-8L-517-1714-2221-20
Houston1852.25728½5-5W-312-246-2811-35
San Antonio1852.25728½4-6L-212-256-277-37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82

Atlanta 127, Golden State 119

Cleveland 117, Washington 94

Houston 114, New Orleans 112

Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT

Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT

Boston 126, Portland 112

Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110

Saturday's Games

New York 116, Denver 110

Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you