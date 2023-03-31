All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Milwaukee5522.7147-3L-130-825-1432-16
x-Boston5324.68827-3W-128-925-1531-17
x-Philadelphia5026.6586-4W-127-1123-1530-16
x-Cleveland4829.62377-3L-130-818-2131-16
New York4433.571115-5W-222-1722-1629-19
Brooklyn4135.53913½4-6W-120-1621-1927-21
Miami4037.519155-5L-325-1415-2321-27
Atlanta3838.50016½5-5W-122-1616-2224-23
Toronto3838.50016½6-4W-326-1412-2423-23
Chicago3640.47418½6-4L-220-1816-2225-23
Washington3442.44720½3-7W-118-1916-2320-27
Indiana3344.429223-7L-419-1914-2523-25
Orlando3244.42122½5-5L-119-1913-2518-28
Charlotte2651.338295-5W-313-2413-2714-34
Detroit1660.21138½1-9L-79-307-307-40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver5125.6715-5L-132-719-1832-14
y-Memphis4828.63238-2L-133-615-2228-20
x-Sacramento4630.60556-4W-123-1623-1430-16
Phoenix4135.539104-6W-325-1216-2326-20
L.A. Clippers4136.53210½7-3W-221-1820-1824-23
Golden State4037.51911½6-4W-131-89-2926-21
New Orleans3938.50612½7-3W-124-1315-2527-21
Minnesota3938.50612½5-5L-121-1718-2127-21
L.A. Lakers3838.500136-4W-121-1817-2022-24
Oklahoma City3839.49413½6-4W-123-1615-2323-25
Dallas3740.48114½3-7L-122-1615-2427-23
Utah3640.474155-5W-122-1614-2423-25
Portland3244.421191-9L-417-2215-2222-24
San Antonio1957.250322-8L-513-266-317-39
Houston1859.23433½3-7L-712-266-3311-39

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Boston 140, Milwaukee 99

New Orleans 107, Denver 88

Friday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you