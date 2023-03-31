All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Milwaukee
|55
|22
|.714
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|30-8
|25-14
|32-16
|x-Boston
|53
|24
|.688
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|28-9
|25-15
|31-17
|x-Philadelphia
|50
|26
|.658
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|27-11
|23-15
|30-16
|x-Cleveland
|48
|29
|.623
|7
|7-3
|L-1
|30-8
|18-21
|31-16
|New York
|44
|33
|.571
|11
|5-5
|W-2
|22-17
|22-16
|29-19
|Brooklyn
|41
|35
|.539
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-16
|21-19
|27-21
|Miami
|40
|37
|.519
|15
|5-5
|L-3
|25-14
|15-23
|21-27
|Atlanta
|38
|38
|.500
|16½
|5-5
|W-1
|22-16
|16-22
|24-23
|Toronto
|38
|38
|.500
|16½
|6-4
|W-3
|26-14
|12-24
|23-23
|Chicago
|36
|40
|.474
|18½
|6-4
|L-2
|20-18
|16-22
|25-23
|Washington
|34
|42
|.447
|20½
|3-7
|W-1
|18-19
|16-23
|20-27
|Indiana
|33
|44
|.429
|22
|3-7
|L-4
|19-19
|14-25
|23-25
|Orlando
|32
|44
|.421
|22½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-19
|13-25
|18-28
|Charlotte
|26
|51
|.338
|29
|5-5
|W-3
|13-24
|13-27
|14-34
|Detroit
|16
|60
|.211
|38½
|1-9
|L-7
|9-30
|7-30
|7-40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Denver
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|32-7
|19-18
|32-14
|y-Memphis
|48
|28
|.632
|3
|8-2
|L-1
|33-6
|15-22
|28-20
|x-Sacramento
|46
|30
|.605
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|23-16
|23-14
|30-16
|Phoenix
|41
|35
|.539
|10
|4-6
|W-3
|25-12
|16-23
|26-20
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|36
|.532
|10½
|7-3
|W-2
|21-18
|20-18
|24-23
|Golden State
|40
|37
|.519
|11½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-8
|9-29
|26-21
|New Orleans
|39
|38
|.506
|12½
|7-3
|W-1
|24-13
|15-25
|27-21
|Minnesota
|39
|38
|.506
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-17
|18-21
|27-21
|L.A. Lakers
|38
|38
|.500
|13
|6-4
|W-1
|21-18
|17-20
|22-24
|Oklahoma City
|38
|39
|.494
|13½
|6-4
|W-1
|23-16
|15-23
|23-25
|Dallas
|37
|40
|.481
|14½
|3-7
|L-1
|22-16
|15-24
|27-23
|Utah
|36
|40
|.474
|15
|5-5
|W-1
|22-16
|14-24
|23-25
|Portland
|32
|44
|.421
|19
|1-9
|L-4
|17-22
|15-22
|22-24
|San Antonio
|19
|57
|.250
|32
|2-8
|L-5
|13-26
|6-31
|7-39
|Houston
|18
|59
|.234
|33½
|3-7
|L-7
|12-26
|6-33
|11-39
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday's Games
Boston 140, Milwaukee 99
New Orleans 107, Denver 88
Friday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.