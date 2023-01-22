All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3512.7459-1W-918-517-720-8
Philadelphia3016.6528-2W-517-713-917-10
Milwaukee2917.6306-4L-118-511-1217-13
Brooklyn2917.6305-5W-213-716-1020-8
Cleveland2919.6045-5W-120-59-1418-8
Miami2622.5426-4W-115-911-1310-13
New York2523.52110½5-5L-411-1314-1016-14
Atlanta2423.511117-3L-113-1011-1317-16
Indiana2325.47912½2-8L-715-98-1616-12
Chicago2124.467135-5W-212-109-1417-13
Toronto2127.43814½5-5W-115-126-1515-19
Washington2026.43514½5-5W-212-108-1613-15
Orlando1729.37017½4-6L-111-126-177-19
Charlotte1334.277223-7W-25-168-186-23
Detroit1236.25023½3-7L-36-176-194-22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3314.7029-1L-122-411-1024-10
Memphis3115.6748-2L-220-311-1215-12
Sacramento2619.57867-3L-115-1011-914-9
New Orleans2621.55373-7L-417-69-1516-10
Dallas2523.5213-7L-117-88-1518-11
L.A. Clippers2524.51094-6W-213-1112-1315-15
Phoenix2424.5004-6W-317-77-1719-13
Minnesota2424.5007-3W-216-108-1415-15
Utah2425.490105-5L-115-99-1618-14
Golden State2324.489104-6L-117-66-1813-9
Oklahoma City2324.489107-3W-114-99-1511-13
L.A. Lakers2225.468116-4W-212-1110-1411-16
Portland2125.45711½2-8L-311-1010-1515-15
San Antonio1432.30418½2-8L-19-175-155-25
Houston1036.21722½0-10L-136-154-215-27

Saturday's Games

Boston 106, Toronto 104

Washington 138, Orlando 118

Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 102

Charlotte 122, Atlanta 118

Minnesota 113, Houston 104

Phoenix 112, Indiana 107

Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers 112, Dallas 98

Miami 100, New Orleans 96

Toronto 125, New York 116

Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99

Phoenix 112, Memphis 110

Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116

L.A. Lakers 121, Portland 112

Monday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

