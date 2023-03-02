All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee4517.72610-0W-1627-518-1226-13
Boston4518.714½8-2W-125-720-1128-13
Philadelphia4021.6566-4W-124-1016-1123-15
Cleveland3926.6006-4L-126-713-1923-13
New York3727.57899-1W-719-1518-1226-16
Brooklyn3428.548112-8L-418-1216-1624-17
Miami3330.52412½4-6L-119-1114-1916-20
Atlanta3131.500145-5L-117-1314-1819-20
Toronto3132.49214½8-2W-120-1311-1919-20
Washington2932.47515½5-5W-114-1315-1916-19
Chicago2934.46016½3-7W-118-1311-2123-21
Indiana2835.44417½4-6W-218-1510-2019-18
Orlando2637.41319½5-5L-115-1611-2113-27
Charlotte2044.313265-5L-111-199-2511-29
Detroit1548.23830½1-9L-68-237-256-31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver4419.6987-3W-228-416-1531-12
Memphis3823.62356-4W-326-512-1820-16
Sacramento3625.59077-3W-418-1218-1324-13
Phoenix3429.540107-3W-121-1013-1922-15
L.A. Clippers3331.51611½4-6L-315-1518-1619-19
Golden State3230.51611½6-4W-325-77-2320-15
Dallas3231.508124-6L-220-1212-1924-17
Minnesota3232.50012½4-6W-120-1412-1823-20
Utah3132.492134-6L-120-1311-1921-19
New Orleans3132.492135-5W-120-1111-2120-15
L.A. Lakers3033.476145-5W-115-1415-1917-21
Portland2933.46814½3-7L-217-1512-1821-19
Oklahoma City2834.45215½3-7L-517-1511-1915-22
San Antonio1547.24228½1-9W-19-216-266-32
Houston1349.21030½0-10L-118-225-277-35

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 104, Chicago 98

Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104

Washington 119, Atlanta 116

Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109

Denver 133, Houston 112

Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117

Indiana 124, Dallas 122

San Antonio 102, Utah 94

Golden State 123, Portland 105

Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix 105, Charlotte 91

Chicago 117, Detroit 115

Philadelphia 119, Miami 96

Boston 117, Cleveland 113

New York 142, Brooklyn 118

Memphis 113, Houston 99

Milwaukee 139, Orlando 117

L.A. Lakers 123, Oklahoma City 117

New Orleans 121, Portland 110

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

