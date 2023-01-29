All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3615.7067-3W-119-617-920-11
Philadelphia3216.6679-1W-719-713-918-10
Milwaukee3217.65337-3W-319-513-1219-13
Brooklyn3019.61254-6W-114-816-1121-10
Cleveland3021.58864-6L-120-510-1618-9
Miami2823.54987-3L-117-911-1412-14
New York2724.52995-5L-112-1315-1118-15
Atlanta2525.50010½6-4L-113-1112-1417-17
Indiana2427.471121-9L-216-108-1717-14
Washington2326.469126-4W-512-1011-1613-15
Chicago2326.469125-5W-113-1010-1619-15
Toronto2328.451135-5W-115-128-1615-19
Orlando1931.38016½4-6L-213-136-189-21
Charlotte1536.294214-6W-27-168-208-23
Detroit1338.255232-8L-16-197-195-23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3416.6807-3L-222-412-1225-10
Memphis3118.6335-5L-520-311-1515-15
Sacramento2721.56367-3L-216-1111-1015-10
L.A. Clippers2824.53877-3W-514-1114-1317-15
New Orleans2624.52082-8L-717-99-1516-12
Minnesota2725.51987-3W-318-109-1518-16
Dallas2625.5103-7L-117-99-1619-12
Phoenix2625.5106-4W-118-88-1720-14
Golden State2524.5105-5W-219-66-1814-9
Utah2626.50096-4W-117-99-1719-15
Oklahoma City2425.4907-3W-115-109-1511-13
Portland2326.46910½4-6L-113-1110-1517-15
L.A. Lakers2327.460114-6L-113-1210-1512-17
San Antonio1436.280201-9L-59-185-185-29
Houston1238.240222-8W-17-175-216-27

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 126, Denver 119

Brooklyn 122, New York 115

Chicago 128, Orlando 109

Houston 117, Detroit 114

L.A. Clippers 120, Atlanta 113

Minnesota 117, Sacramento 110

Washington 113, New Orleans 103

Phoenix 128, San Antonio 118, OT

Utah 108, Dallas 100

Boston 125, L.A. Lakers 121, OT

Toronto 123, Portland 105

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 122, Miami 117

Indiana at Memphis, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

