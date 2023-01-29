All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|36
|15
|.706
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|19-6
|17-9
|20-11
|Philadelphia
|32
|16
|.667
|2½
|9-1
|W-7
|19-7
|13-9
|18-10
|Milwaukee
|32
|17
|.653
|3
|7-3
|W-3
|19-5
|13-12
|19-13
|Brooklyn
|30
|19
|.612
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|14-8
|16-11
|21-10
|Cleveland
|30
|21
|.588
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|20-5
|10-16
|18-9
|Miami
|28
|23
|.549
|8
|7-3
|L-1
|17-9
|11-14
|12-14
|New York
|27
|24
|.529
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|12-13
|15-11
|18-15
|Atlanta
|25
|25
|.500
|10½
|6-4
|L-1
|13-11
|12-14
|17-17
|Indiana
|24
|27
|.471
|12
|1-9
|L-2
|16-10
|8-17
|17-14
|Washington
|23
|26
|.469
|12
|6-4
|W-5
|12-10
|11-16
|13-15
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|13-10
|10-16
|19-15
|Toronto
|23
|28
|.451
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|15-12
|8-16
|15-19
|Orlando
|19
|31
|.380
|16½
|4-6
|L-2
|13-13
|6-18
|9-21
|Charlotte
|15
|36
|.294
|21
|4-6
|W-2
|7-16
|8-20
|8-23
|Detroit
|13
|38
|.255
|23
|2-8
|L-1
|6-19
|7-19
|5-23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|22-4
|12-12
|25-10
|Memphis
|31
|18
|.633
|2½
|5-5
|L-5
|20-3
|11-15
|15-15
|Sacramento
|27
|21
|.563
|6
|7-3
|L-2
|16-11
|11-10
|15-10
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|24
|.538
|7
|7-3
|W-5
|14-11
|14-13
|17-15
|New Orleans
|26
|24
|.520
|8
|2-8
|L-7
|17-9
|9-15
|16-12
|Minnesota
|27
|25
|.519
|8
|7-3
|W-3
|18-10
|9-15
|18-16
|Dallas
|26
|25
|.510
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|17-9
|9-16
|19-12
|Phoenix
|26
|25
|.510
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|18-8
|8-17
|20-14
|Golden State
|25
|24
|.510
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-6
|6-18
|14-9
|Utah
|26
|26
|.500
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|17-9
|9-17
|19-15
|Oklahoma City
|24
|25
|.490
|9½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-10
|9-15
|11-13
|Portland
|23
|26
|.469
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-11
|10-15
|17-15
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|27
|.460
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|13-12
|10-15
|12-17
|San Antonio
|14
|36
|.280
|20
|1-9
|L-5
|9-18
|5-18
|5-29
|Houston
|12
|38
|.240
|22
|2-8
|W-1
|7-17
|5-21
|6-27
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 126, Denver 119
Brooklyn 122, New York 115
Chicago 128, Orlando 109
Houston 117, Detroit 114
L.A. Clippers 120, Atlanta 113
Minnesota 117, Sacramento 110
Washington 113, New Orleans 103
Phoenix 128, San Antonio 118, OT
Utah 108, Dallas 100
Boston 125, L.A. Lakers 121, OT
Toronto 123, Portland 105
Sunday's Games
Charlotte 122, Miami 117
Indiana at Memphis, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
