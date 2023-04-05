All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Milwaukee5722.7227-3W-231-826-1434-16
x-Boston5425.68437-3L-129-925-1631-18
x-Philadelphia5227.65855-5W-129-1123-1632-17
x-Cleveland5030.6257-3W-231-919-2133-17
x-New York4633.582117-3W-423-1723-1631-19
Brooklyn4336.544144-6L-122-1721-1928-21
Miami4237.532156-4W-226-1416-2322-27
Atlanta4039.506176-4W-223-1617-2325-24
Toronto4039.506177-3W-226-1414-2525-24
Chicago3841.481196-4L-121-1917-2226-24
Indiana3445.430233-7L-120-1914-2623-26
Washington3445.430232-8L-318-2116-2420-30
Orlando3445.430236-4L-120-2014-2520-29
Charlotte2654.32531½4-6L-313-2713-2714-37
Detroit1663.203410-10L-109-317-327-42

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver5227.6586-4L-133-719-2033-16
y-Memphis5029.63328-2W-135-615-2330-20
y-Sacramento4831.60846-4W-123-1725-1432-17
Phoenix4435.55787-3W-627-1217-2329-20
L.A. Clippers4138.519115-5L-221-1820-2024-25
L.A. Lakers4138.519117-3W-421-1820-2025-24
Golden State4138.519115-5L-132-89-3027-22
New Orleans4039.506127-3L-125-1415-2528-22
Minnesota4040.50012½5-5W-121-1919-2127-23
Oklahoma City3841.481144-6L-223-1715-2423-26
Dallas3742.468153-7L-322-1615-2627-23
Utah3643.456163-7L-322-1714-2623-26
Portland3346.418192-8L-117-2316-2323-26
San Antonio2059.253322-8L-113-267-338-41
Houston2060.25032½2-8W-114-276-3312-40

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 120, Charlotte 100

Milwaukee 140, Washington 128

Cleveland 117, Orlando 113

Minnesota 107, Brooklyn 102

Houston 124, Denver 103

Sacramento 121, New Orleans 103

Atlanta 123, Chicago 105

Philadelphia 103, Boston 101

Miami 118, Detroit 105

Memphis 119, Portland 109

L.A. Lakers 135, Utah 133, OT

Phoenix 115, San Antonio 94

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

