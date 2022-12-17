All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|11-3
|11-5
|14-6
|Milwaukee
|20
|8
|.714
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|13-3
|7-5
|11-4
|Cleveland
|19
|11
|.633
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|13-2
|6-9
|14-5
|Brooklyn
|18
|12
|.600
|4
|9-1
|W-5
|10-5
|8-7
|14-6
|Philadelphia
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|7-3
|W-4
|11-5
|5-7
|11-8
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|7-3
|W-6
|7-7
|9-6
|11-6
|Miami
|16
|15
|.516
|6½
|6-4
|W-4
|9-6
|7-9
|8-9
|Atlanta
|15
|15
|.500
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|9-5
|6-10
|11-11
|Indiana
|15
|15
|.500
|7
|3-7
|L-1
|9-6
|6-9
|10-7
|Toronto
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|3-7
|L-4
|10-5
|3-11
|9-12
|Chicago
|11
|17
|.393
|10
|3-7
|L-3
|7-7
|4-10
|9-9
|Washington
|11
|19
|.367
|11
|1-9
|L-9
|8-7
|3-12
|7-13
|Orlando
|10
|20
|.333
|12
|5-5
|W-5
|8-9
|2-11
|6-15
|Detroit
|8
|23
|.258
|14½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-10
|4-13
|3-14
|Charlotte
|7
|22
|.241
|14½
|2-8
|L-7
|4-11
|3-11
|4-17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|9-1
|W-7
|13-2
|6-7
|8-6
|New Orleans
|18
|10
|.643
|1
|7-3
|L-2
|12-3
|6-7
|12-7
|Denver
|17
|11
|.607
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|8-3
|9-8
|14-7
|Phoenix
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|12-3
|5-9
|14-8
|Sacramento
|16
|12
|.571
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|8-4
|8-8
|5-6
|L.A. Clippers
|18
|14
|.563
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|10-7
|8-7
|11-11
|Portland
|16
|13
|.552
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|7-6
|9-7
|12-8
|Utah
|17
|14
|.548
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|11-5
|6-9
|15-9
|Dallas
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|12-5
|3-9
|10-5
|Minnesota
|14
|15
|.483
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-7
|7-8
|8-11
|Golden State
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|4-6
|L-3
|12-2
|2-14
|9-8
|L.A. Lakers
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|7-7
|5-9
|7-10
|Oklahoma City
|11
|18
|.379
|8½
|3-7
|L-5
|6-7
|5-11
|5-11
|Houston
|9
|19
|.321
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|6-6
|3-13
|5-14
|San Antonio
|9
|20
|.310
|10½
|3-7
|L-2
|5-12
|4-8
|3-17
Friday's Games
Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106
Sacramento 122, Detroit 113
Cleveland 118, Indiana 112
Philadelphia 118, Golden State 106
New York 114, Chicago 91
Minnesota 112, Oklahoma City 110
Dallas 130, Portland 110
L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 108
Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116
Orlando 117, Boston 109
Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93
Miami 111, San Antonio 101
Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.