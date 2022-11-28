All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|9-1
|W-3
|9-1
|7-3
|10-4
|Milwaukee
|14
|5
|.737
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|11-2
|3-3
|8-4
|Cleveland
|13
|7
|.650
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|8-1
|5-6
|11-3
|Indiana
|11
|8
|.579
|4½
|7-3
|L-1
|7-4
|4-4
|9-4
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|.550
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|7-4
|4-5
|8-7
|Philadelphia
|11
|9
|.550
|5
|7-3
|W-2
|6-5
|5-4
|9-7
|Toronto
|10
|9
|.526
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|7-2
|3-7
|7-7
|Washington
|10
|10
|.500
|6
|6-4
|L-3
|7-4
|3-6
|7-8
|Miami
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|6-4
|W-3
|8-4
|2-7
|6-7
|Brooklyn
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|6-4
|W-1
|5-4
|5-7
|6-5
|New York
|9
|11
|.450
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|4-5
|5-6
|5-5
|Chicago
|8
|11
|.421
|7½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-5
|3-6
|8-6
|Charlotte
|6
|14
|.300
|10
|3-7
|W-2
|3-6
|3-8
|3-10
|Orlando
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|3-7
|L-4
|4-7
|1-8
|2-10
|Detroit
|5
|17
|.227
|12
|2-8
|L-2
|3-6
|2-11
|1-13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|11-1
|2-5
|11-3
|Denver
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|4-2
|8-5
|10-4
|Memphis
|12
|8
|.600
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|7-2
|5-6
|7-5
|New Orleans
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|6-3
|5-5
|7-5
|L.A. Clippers
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|7-5
|5-4
|9-8
|Sacramento
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|7-3
|L-2
|6-3
|4-5
|4-5
|Portland
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-4
|7-5
|8-4
|Utah
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|3-7
|L-4
|6-2
|6-8
|11-6
|Golden State
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|7-3
|W-3
|9-1
|2-9
|8-6
|Minnesota
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|5-6
|5-4
|5-7
|Dallas
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|3-7
|L-4
|8-3
|1-7
|5-5
|Oklahoma City
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-5
|3-7
|3-7
|L.A. Lakers
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|5-5
|2-6
|5-10
|San Antonio
|6
|15
|.286
|8
|1-9
|L-8
|3-8
|3-7
|2-13
|Houston
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|4-6
|W-2
|3-5
|2-9
|3-10
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn 111, Portland 97
Golden State 137, Minnesota 114
L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100
Miami 106, Atlanta 98
Boston 130, Washington 121
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94
Memphis 127, New York 123
Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
