All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston164.8009-1W-39-17-310-4
Milwaukee145.7375-5W-211-23-38-4
Cleveland137.65035-5W-18-15-611-3
Indiana118.5797-3L-17-44-49-4
Atlanta119.55054-6L-27-44-58-7
Philadelphia119.55057-3W-26-55-49-7
Toronto109.5265-5W-17-23-77-7
Washington1010.50066-4L-37-43-67-8
Miami1011.4766-4W-38-42-76-7
Brooklyn1011.4766-4W-15-45-76-5
New York911.45074-6L-24-55-65-5
Chicago811.4213-7L-15-53-68-6
Charlotte614.300103-7W-23-63-83-10
Orlando515.250113-7L-44-71-82-10
Detroit517.227122-8L-23-62-111-13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix136.6846-4W-411-12-511-3
Denver127.63216-4W-24-28-510-4
Memphis128.6005-5W-27-25-67-5
New Orleans118.57926-4L-16-35-57-5
L.A. Clippers129.57126-4W-17-55-49-8
Sacramento108.5567-3L-26-34-54-5
Portland119.5504-6L-14-47-58-4
Utah1210.5453-7L-46-26-811-6
Golden State1110.52437-3W-39-12-98-6
Minnesota1010.5005-5L-25-65-45-7
Dallas910.47443-7L-48-31-75-5
Oklahoma City812.4004-6L-15-53-73-7
L.A. Lakers711.3895-5W-25-52-65-10
San Antonio615.28681-9L-83-83-72-13
Houston514.26384-6W-23-52-93-10

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 111, Portland 97

Golden State 137, Minnesota 114

L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100

Miami 106, Atlanta 98

Boston 130, Washington 121

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

Memphis 127, New York 123

Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you