EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Milwaukee5020.7147-3L-128-722-1329-15
Boston4822.68625-5W-126-922-1329-16
Philadelphia4722.6818-2W-726-1021-1228-15
Cleveland4528.6167-3W-129-816-2029-15
New York4130.5777-3W-219-1622-1428-17
Brooklyn3931.557115-5L-219-1320-1826-18
Miami3833.53512½6-4W-224-1314-2019-23
Atlanta3535.500155-5W-119-1516-2021-23
Toronto3436.486165-5W-222-1312-2320-21
Washington3238.457184-6L-116-1716-2119-25
Indiana3238.457186-4W-119-1613-2222-20
Chicago3137.456185-5L-118-1613-2123-22
Orlando2842.400223-7L-216-1912-2315-28
Charlotte2250.306293-7L-411-2411-2613-34
Detroit1655.22534½1-9L-29-287-277-36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver4723.6715-5W-130-617-1732-13
Sacramento4227.6098-2W-221-1421-1327-14
Memphis4127.60356-4L-128-513-2223-19
Phoenix3832.54396-4W-123-1215-2024-17
L.A. Clippers3733.529105-5W-419-1518-1821-21
Golden State3635.50711½5-5L-229-77-2823-19
Minnesota3535.500124-6L-120-1715-1825-20
Dallas3535.500124-6W-122-1413-2126-21
Oklahoma City3436.486136-4L-121-1513-2120-23
L.A. Lakers3436.486136-4L-118-1616-2020-23
Utah3336.47813½4-6L-120-1313-2321-22
New Orleans3336.47813½3-7L-122-1311-2322-19
Portland3138.44915½3-7L-417-1614-2221-20
San Antonio1851.26128½4-6L-112-246-277-36
Houston1752.24629½4-6W-211-246-2810-35

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Denver 119, Detroit 100

Toronto 128, Oklahoma City 111

Sacramento 101, Brooklyn 96

Indiana 139, Milwaukee 123

Phoenix 116, Orlando 113

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82

Cleveland 117, Washington 94

Atlanta 127, Golden State 119

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at New York, 1 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

