All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Miami
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|27-12
|22-16
|31-16
|x-Milwaukee
|48
|29
|.623
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|26-13
|22-16
|30-18
|x-Boston
|48
|30
|.615
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|27-13
|21-17
|31-18
|Philadelphia
|46
|30
|.605
|2½
|5-5
|L-3
|21-17
|25-13
|27-19
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|27-10
|18-22
|29-19
|Toronto
|45
|32
|.584
|4
|8-2
|W-5
|21-16
|24-16
|28-20
|Cleveland
|42
|35
|.545
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|24-15
|18-20
|25-22
|Brooklyn
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|17-21
|23-16
|28-20
|Atlanta
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|7-3
|W-4
|25-14
|15-23
|24-24
|Charlotte
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|8-2
|W-1
|20-19
|20-18
|24-23
|Washington
|34
|43
|.442
|15
|5-5
|W-2
|21-19
|13-24
|24-24
|New York
|34
|43
|.442
|15
|6-4
|L-1
|16-22
|18-21
|19-28
|Indiana
|25
|53
|.321
|24½
|2-8
|L-6
|16-23
|9-30
|11-37
|Detroit
|22
|56
|.282
|27½
|4-6
|W-2
|13-26
|9-30
|17-32
|Orlando
|20
|58
|.256
|29½
|2-8
|L-5
|10-28
|10-30
|10-38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|62
|14
|.816
|—
|9-1
|W-9
|31-8
|31-6
|37-9
|y-Memphis
|54
|23
|.701
|8½
|9-1
|W-6
|28-10
|26-13
|34-14
|Golden State
|48
|29
|.623
|14½
|3-7
|L-4
|29-10
|19-19
|28-19
|x-Dallas
|48
|30
|.615
|15
|6-4
|L-1
|27-12
|21-18
|34-16
|Utah
|46
|31
|.597
|16½
|4-6
|W-1
|27-11
|19-20
|30-17
|Denver
|46
|31
|.597
|16½
|6-4
|W-3
|22-15
|24-16
|27-20
|Minnesota
|43
|34
|.558
|19½
|5-5
|L-2
|25-13
|18-21
|29-20
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|40
|.487
|25
|3-7
|W-1
|21-16
|17-24
|22-26
|New Orleans
|33
|43
|.434
|29
|6-4
|W-2
|18-21
|15-22
|22-24
|San Antonio
|31
|45
|.408
|31
|6-4
|L-1
|14-24
|17-21
|21-25
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|45
|.408
|31
|2-8
|L-4
|20-18
|11-27
|16-30
|Sacramento
|28
|49
|.364
|34½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-23
|12-26
|18-29
|Portland
|27
|49
|.355
|35
|1-9
|L-5
|17-23
|10-26
|11-35
|Oklahoma City
|22
|55
|.286
|40½
|2-8
|L-2
|10-29
|12-26
|15-32
|Houston
|20
|57
|.260
|42½
|3-7
|L-2
|11-27
|9-30
|11-39
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94
Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107
Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119, OT
Chicago 135, L.A. Clippers 130, OT
Utah 122, L.A. Lakers 109
Friday's Games
Toronto 102, Orlando 89
Washington 135, Dallas 103
Boston 128, Indiana 123
Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
