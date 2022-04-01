All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Miami4928.6365-5W-227-1222-1631-16
x-Milwaukee4829.62316-4L-126-1322-1630-18
x-Boston4830.6157-3W-127-1321-1731-18
Philadelphia4630.6055-5L-321-1725-1327-19
Chicago4532.58444-6W-227-1018-2229-19
Toronto4532.58448-2W-521-1624-1628-20
Cleveland4235.54574-6L-224-1518-2025-22
Brooklyn4037.51996-4L-117-2123-1628-20
Atlanta4037.51997-3W-425-1415-2324-24
Charlotte4037.51998-2W-120-1920-1824-23
Washington3443.442155-5W-221-1913-2424-24
New York3443.442156-4L-116-2218-2119-28
Indiana2553.32124½2-8L-616-239-3011-37
Detroit2256.28227½4-6W-213-269-3017-32
Orlando2058.25629½2-8L-510-2810-3010-38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Phoenix6214.8169-1W-931-831-637-9
y-Memphis5423.7019-1W-628-1026-1334-14
Golden State4829.62314½3-7L-429-1019-1928-19
x-Dallas4830.615156-4L-127-1221-1834-16
Utah4631.59716½4-6W-127-1119-2030-17
Denver4631.59716½6-4W-322-1524-1627-20
Minnesota4334.55819½5-5L-225-1318-2129-20
L.A. Clippers3840.487253-7W-121-1617-2422-26
New Orleans3343.434296-4W-218-2115-2222-24
San Antonio3145.408316-4L-114-2417-2121-25
L.A. Lakers3145.408312-8L-420-1811-2716-30
Sacramento2849.36434½4-6W-116-2312-2618-29
Portland2749.355351-9L-517-2310-2611-35
Oklahoma City2255.28640½2-8L-210-2912-2615-32
Houston2057.26042½3-7L-211-279-3011-39

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94

Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107

Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119, OT

Chicago 135, L.A. Clippers 130, OT

Utah 122, L.A. Lakers 109

Friday's Games

Toronto 102, Orlando 89

Washington 135, Dallas 103

Boston 128, Indiana 123

Detroit 110, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 153, Milwaukee 119

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you