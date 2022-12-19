All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee228.7337-3W-214-38-511-4
Boston229.710½5-5L-211-411-514-7
Cleveland2111.65627-3W-415-26-914-5
Brooklyn1912.6139-1W-610-59-715-6
Philadelphia1712.5867-3W-512-55-712-8
New York1713.56758-2W-77-710-612-6
Miami1615.5166-4W-49-67-98-9
Atlanta1615.5165-5W-210-56-1012-11
Indiana1516.4843-7L-29-76-910-8
Toronto1318.4192-8L-610-63-129-13
Chicago1118.37910½3-7L-47-74-119-9
Washington1120.35511½0-10L-108-73-137-13
Orlando1121.344126-4L-18-93-127-16
Detroit824.250153-7L-24-114-133-15
Charlotte723.233151-9L-84-113-124-17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis1910.6558-2L-113-26-88-7
Denver1811.62116-4W-19-39-814-7
Phoenix1912.61314-6W-314-35-916-8
New Orleans1812.6006-4L-412-46-812-8
Sacramento1612.5716-4W-28-48-85-6
L.A. Clippers1814.5635-5W-110-78-711-11
Portland1714.54836-4L-17-610-813-9
Minnesota1615.51646-4W-39-77-89-11
Utah1716.51545-5L-211-56-1115-9
Dallas1516.48455-5L-212-53-1110-6
Golden State1516.48454-6W-112-23-149-8
L.A. Lakers1317.4335-5L-18-75-107-11
Oklahoma City1318.41975-5W-28-75-117-11
San Antonio1020.3334-6W-15-125-84-17
Houston921.30010½4-6L-36-83-135-16

Sunday's Games

Orlando 95, Boston 92

New York 109, Indiana 106

Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121

Golden State 126, Toronto 110

Minnesota 150, Chicago 126

Denver 119, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117

Monday's Games

Cleveland 122, Utah 99

Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT

Atlanta 126, Orlando 125

San Antonio 124, Houston 105

Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121

Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119

Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

