EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|36
|15
|.706
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|19-6
|17-9
|20-11
|Milwaukee
|33
|17
|.660
|2½
|7-3
|W-4
|20-5
|13-12
|19-13
|Philadelphia
|32
|17
|.653
|3
|8-2
|L-1
|19-8
|13-9
|18-11
|Brooklyn
|30
|19
|.612
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|14-8
|16-11
|21-10
|Cleveland
|31
|21
|.596
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-5
|10-16
|18-9
|Miami
|28
|23
|.549
|8
|7-3
|L-1
|17-9
|11-14
|12-14
|New York
|27
|24
|.529
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|12-13
|15-11
|18-15
|Atlanta
|25
|25
|.500
|10½
|6-4
|L-1
|13-11
|12-14
|17-17
|Washington
|23
|26
|.469
|12
|6-4
|W-5
|12-10
|11-16
|13-15
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|13-10
|10-16
|19-15
|Indiana
|24
|28
|.462
|12½
|1-9
|L-3
|16-10
|8-18
|17-14
|Toronto
|23
|28
|.451
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|15-12
|8-16
|15-19
|Orlando
|20
|31
|.392
|16
|5-5
|W-1
|13-13
|7-18
|10-21
|Charlotte
|15
|36
|.294
|21
|4-6
|W-2
|7-16
|8-20
|8-23
|Detroit
|13
|38
|.255
|23
|2-8
|L-1
|6-19
|7-19
|5-23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|22-4
|12-12
|25-10
|Memphis
|32
|18
|.640
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|21-3
|11-15
|15-15
|Sacramento
|27
|21
|.563
|6
|7-3
|L-2
|16-11
|11-10
|15-10
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|25
|.528
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|14-11
|14-14
|17-15
|Minnesota
|27
|25
|.519
|8
|7-3
|W-3
|18-10
|9-15
|18-16
|Dallas
|26
|25
|.510
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|17-9
|9-16
|19-12
|Phoenix
|26
|25
|.510
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|18-8
|8-17
|20-14
|New Orleans
|26
|25
|.510
|8½
|1-9
|L-8
|17-9
|9-16
|16-12
|Golden State
|25
|24
|.510
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-6
|6-18
|14-9
|Utah
|26
|26
|.500
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|17-9
|9-17
|19-15
|Oklahoma City
|24
|25
|.490
|9½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-10
|9-15
|11-13
|Portland
|23
|26
|.469
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-11
|10-15
|17-15
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|27
|.460
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|13-12
|10-15
|12-17
|San Antonio
|14
|36
|.280
|20
|1-9
|L-5
|9-18
|5-18
|5-29
|Houston
|12
|38
|.240
|22
|2-8
|W-1
|7-17
|5-21
|6-27
Sunday's Games
Charlotte 122, Miami 117
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Monday's Games
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
