EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3615.7067-3W-119-617-920-11
Milwaukee3317.6607-3W-420-513-1219-13
Philadelphia3217.65338-2L-119-813-918-11
Brooklyn3019.61254-6W-114-816-1121-10
Cleveland3121.5965-5W-121-510-1618-9
Miami2823.54987-3L-117-911-1412-14
New York2724.52995-5L-112-1315-1118-15
Atlanta2525.50010½6-4L-113-1112-1417-17
Washington2326.469126-4W-512-1011-1613-15
Chicago2326.469125-5W-113-1010-1619-15
Indiana2428.46212½1-9L-316-108-1817-14
Toronto2328.451135-5W-115-128-1615-19
Orlando2031.392165-5W-113-137-1810-21
Charlotte1536.294214-6W-27-168-208-23
Detroit1338.255232-8L-16-197-195-23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3416.6807-3L-222-412-1225-10
Memphis3218.64025-5W-121-311-1515-15
Sacramento2721.56367-3L-216-1111-1015-10
L.A. Clippers2825.5286-4L-114-1114-1417-15
Minnesota2725.51987-3W-318-109-1518-16
Dallas2625.5103-7L-117-99-1619-12
Phoenix2625.5106-4W-118-88-1720-14
New Orleans2625.5101-9L-817-99-1616-12
Golden State2524.5105-5W-219-66-1814-9
Utah2626.50096-4W-117-99-1719-15
Oklahoma City2425.4907-3W-115-109-1511-13
Portland2326.46910½4-6L-113-1110-1517-15
L.A. Lakers2327.460114-6L-113-1210-1512-17
San Antonio1436.280201-9L-59-185-185-29
Houston1238.240222-8W-17-175-216-27

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 122, Miami 117

Memphis 112, Indiana 100

Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

Monday's Games

Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.

