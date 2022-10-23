All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston301.0003-0W-31-02-03-0
Milwaukee201.000½2-0W-21-01-01-0
Atlanta21.66712-1L-12-10-01-1
Washington201.000½2-0W-21-01-02-0
Brooklyn11.5001-1W-11-10-01-0
New York11.5001-1W-11-00-11-0
Cleveland11.5001-1W-10-01-11-1
Charlotte21.66712-1W-10-12-01-0
Indiana12.33321-2W-11-20-01-1
Chicago12.33321-2L-20-11-11-2
Miami12.33321-2W-11-20-01-2
Toronto12.33321-2L-21-00-21-2
Detroit12.33321-2L-21-00-21-2
Philadelphia03.00030-3L-30-20-10-2
Orlando03.00030-3L-30-10-20-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah201.000½2-0W-21-01-02-0
L.A. Clippers201.000½2-0W-20-02-02-0
New Orleans201.000½2-0W-20-02-00-0
Portland301.0003-0W-31-02-03-0
Denver21.66712-1W-21-01-12-1
Memphis21.66712-1L-11-01-11-1
San Antonio21.66712-1W-20-12-00-0
Phoenix11.5001-1L-11-00-11-1
Dallas11.5001-1W-11-00-11-1
Golden State11.5001-1L-11-10-01-1
Minnesota11.5001-1L-11-10-01-1
Sacramento02.0000-2L-20-20-00-2
Oklahoma City02.0000-2L-20-00-20-2
L.A. Lakers03.00030-3L-30-20-10-3
Houston03.00030-3L-30-10-20-1

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105

Boston 126, Orlando 120

Indiana 124, Detroit 115

Cleveland 128, Chicago 96

Milwaukee 125, Houston 105

Miami 112, Toronto 109

Dallas 137, Memphis 96

Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117

L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109

Sunday's Games

Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.

