All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Philadelphia4627.6307-3W-321-1625-1127-17
y-Miami4728.6274-6L-426-1221-1630-16
Boston4628.622½9-1W-525-1221-1630-16
Milwaukee4628.622½7-3L-126-1220-1628-18
Chicago4331.5814-6W-126-1017-2128-18
Toronto4232.5688-2W-219-1623-1626-20
Cleveland4133.5544-6L-323-1418-1924-21
Brooklyn3935.5277-3W-116-1923-1627-18
Charlotte3836.5147-3W-120-1818-1822-23
Atlanta3737.5006-4W-124-1413-2322-24
New York3242.43214½6-4W-215-2117-2117-27
Washington3142.425152-8W-118-1813-2423-23
Indiana2550.333223-7L-316-219-2911-35
Detroit2054.27026½3-7L-112-258-2916-30
Orlando2055.267274-6L-210-2710-2810-35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Phoenix6014.8119-1W-730-830-636-9
x-Memphis5223.6938-2W-427-1025-1332-14
Golden State4826.649125-5L-129-919-1728-17
Utah4529.608155-5L-326-1119-1829-15
Dallas4529.608156-4L-125-1220-1732-16
Denver4431.58716½5-5W-122-1522-1627-20
Minnesota4332.57317½7-3W-125-1318-1929-20
L.A. Clippers3639.48024½2-8L-520-1616-2321-26
L.A. Lakers3142.42528½3-7L-120-1811-2416-27
New Orleans3143.419294-6L-117-2114-2220-24
San Antonio3044.405306-4W-314-2316-2120-24
Portland2747.365332-8L-317-2110-2611-33
Sacramento2748.36033½3-7W-216-2311-2517-29
Oklahoma City2153.284391-9L-110-2711-2614-32
Houston2055.26740½4-6W-211-259-3011-37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103

Sacramento 114, Orlando 110, OT

Brooklyn 110, Miami 95

Memphis 127, Milwaukee 102

Toronto 131, Indiana 91

Chicago 98, Cleveland 94

Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107

Houston 115, Portland 98

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you