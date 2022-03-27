All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Philadelphia
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|21-16
|25-11
|27-17
|y-Miami
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|4-6
|L-4
|26-12
|21-16
|30-16
|Boston
|46
|28
|.622
|½
|9-1
|W-5
|25-12
|21-16
|30-16
|Milwaukee
|46
|28
|.622
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|26-12
|20-16
|28-18
|Chicago
|43
|31
|.581
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|26-10
|17-21
|28-18
|Toronto
|42
|32
|.568
|4½
|8-2
|W-2
|19-16
|23-16
|26-20
|Cleveland
|41
|33
|.554
|5½
|4-6
|L-3
|23-14
|18-19
|24-21
|Brooklyn
|39
|35
|.527
|7½
|7-3
|W-1
|16-19
|23-16
|27-18
|Charlotte
|38
|36
|.514
|8½
|7-3
|W-1
|20-18
|18-18
|22-23
|Atlanta
|37
|37
|.500
|9½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-14
|13-23
|22-24
|New York
|32
|42
|.432
|14½
|6-4
|W-2
|15-21
|17-21
|17-27
|Washington
|31
|42
|.425
|15
|2-8
|W-1
|18-18
|13-24
|23-23
|Indiana
|25
|50
|.333
|22
|3-7
|L-3
|16-21
|9-29
|11-35
|Detroit
|20
|54
|.270
|26½
|3-7
|L-1
|12-25
|8-29
|16-30
|Orlando
|20
|55
|.267
|27
|4-6
|L-2
|10-27
|10-28
|10-35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|60
|14
|.811
|—
|9-1
|W-7
|30-8
|30-6
|36-9
|x-Memphis
|52
|23
|.693
|8½
|8-2
|W-4
|27-10
|25-13
|32-14
|Golden State
|48
|26
|.649
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|29-9
|19-17
|28-17
|Utah
|45
|29
|.608
|15
|5-5
|L-3
|26-11
|19-18
|29-15
|Dallas
|45
|29
|.608
|15
|6-4
|L-1
|25-12
|20-17
|32-16
|Denver
|44
|31
|.587
|16½
|5-5
|W-1
|22-15
|22-16
|27-20
|Minnesota
|43
|32
|.573
|17½
|7-3
|W-1
|25-13
|18-19
|29-20
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|39
|.480
|24½
|2-8
|L-5
|20-16
|16-23
|21-26
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|42
|.425
|28½
|3-7
|L-1
|20-18
|11-24
|16-27
|New Orleans
|31
|43
|.419
|29
|4-6
|L-1
|17-21
|14-22
|20-24
|San Antonio
|30
|44
|.405
|30
|6-4
|W-3
|14-23
|16-21
|20-24
|Portland
|27
|47
|.365
|33
|2-8
|L-3
|17-21
|10-26
|11-33
|Sacramento
|27
|48
|.360
|33½
|3-7
|W-2
|16-23
|11-25
|17-29
|Oklahoma City
|21
|53
|.284
|39
|1-9
|L-1
|10-27
|11-26
|14-32
|Houston
|20
|55
|.267
|40½
|4-6
|W-2
|11-25
|9-30
|11-37
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday's Games
San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103
Sacramento 114, Orlando 110, OT
Brooklyn 110, Miami 95
Memphis 127, Milwaukee 102
Toronto 131, Indiana 91
Chicago 98, Cleveland 94
Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107
Houston 115, Portland 98
Sunday's Games
New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.