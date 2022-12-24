All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston2310.6975-5W-112-511-514-8
Brooklyn2112.63629-1W-812-59-716-6
Philadelphia1912.61337-3W-714-55-713-8
New York1815.54558-2L-28-910-612-8
Toronto1518.45583-7W-210-65-1211-13

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Atlanta1716.5154-6W-111-66-1013-12
Miami1617.48515-5L-29-87-98-11
Washington1321.3822-8W-18-75-147-13
Orlando1321.3828-2W-29-94-127-16
Charlotte824.2501-9L-14-114-134-17

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee2210.6886-4L-214-38-711-6
Cleveland2212.64717-3L-116-36-915-6
Indiana1716.5155-5W-29-78-912-8
Chicago1418.43885-5W-37-77-1112-9
Detroit827.22915½2-8L-54-124-153-17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis1911.6337-3L-213-26-98-8
New Orleans2012.6256-4W-213-47-814-8
Dallas1716.5155-5W-212-55-1112-6
San Antonio1022.313104-6L-25-125-104-18
Houston923.281113-7L-56-103-135-17

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver2011.6456-4W-311-39-816-7
Utah1916.54335-5W-212-57-1115-9
Portland1716.51545-5L-37-610-1013-11
Minnesota1617.48555-5L-29-87-99-12
Oklahoma City1419.42474-6L-19-85-118-12

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix1913.5944-6L-114-45-916-8
L.A. Clippers1915.55916-4L-111-78-811-11
Sacramento1714.5485-5L-19-68-86-6
Golden State1518.4553-7L-212-23-169-8
L.A. Lakers1318.4194-6L-28-75-117-12

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117

Utah 120, Washington 112

Friday's Games

Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

Philadelphia 119, L.A. Clippers 114

Toronto 118, Cleveland 107

Boston 121, Minnesota 109

Atlanta 130, Detroit 105

Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100

Chicago 118, New York 117

Indiana 111, Miami 108

Dallas 112, Houston 106

New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125, OT

Denver 120, Portland 107

Washington 125, Sacramento 111

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you