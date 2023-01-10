All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston2912.7077-3W-316-513-716-8
Brooklyn2713.6759-1W-213-514-820-7
Philadelphia2415.61547-3W-116-68-916-10
New York2219.53774-6L-110-1112-813-10
Toronto1723.42511½4-6W-112-105-1311-16

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami2120.5125-5L-111-910-118-12
Atlanta1921.4754-6W-111-88-1313-14
Washington1724.41546-4L-310-87-1610-14
Orlando1526.36664-6L-110-125-147-18
Charlotte1130.268103-7L-15-146-165-19

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee2614.6504-6W-116-510-914-10
Cleveland2615.634½6-4W-118-48-1117-8
Indiana2318.5618-2W-215-78-1116-9
Chicago1922.4636-4L-111-98-1316-12
Detroit1132.25616½3-7L-25-146-184-19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis2713.6758-2W-717-310-1013-10
New Orleans2516.6106-4W-117-58-1116-10
Dallas2318.5618-2L-116-67-1217-7
San Antonio1328.31714½3-7L-28-145-145-21
Houston1030.250171-9L-76-144-165-22

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver2713.6758-2W-317-310-1020-9
Minnesota2021.4884-6W-412-98-1213-13
Portland1920.4873-7L-39-610-1413-13
Utah2023.4653-7L-212-78-1616-14
Oklahoma City1822.45096-4W-213-95-1310-12

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento2118.5385-5W-112-99-99-9
Golden State2020.5006-4L-217-43-1612-8
L.A. Clippers2121.5003-7L-611-910-1211-13
Phoenix2021.48821-9L-614-76-1417-10
L.A. Lakers1922.46336-4L-110-89-148-14

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111

Toronto 117, Portland 105

Indiana 116, Charlotte 111

Brooklyn 102, Miami 101

Memphis 123, Utah 118

Minnesota 104, Houston 96

Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109

Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98

Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 108

Monday's Games

New Orleans 132, Washington 112

Boston 107, Chicago 99

Milwaukee 111, New York 107

Memphis 121, San Antonio 113

Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 109

Sacramento 136, Orlando 111

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

