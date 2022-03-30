All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|47
|29
|.618
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|26-12
|21-17
|30-17
|Philadelphia
|46
|29
|.613
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|21-17
|25-12
|27-18
|Toronto
|43
|32
|.573
|3½
|8-2
|W-3
|20-16
|23-16
|27-20
|Brooklyn
|40
|36
|.526
|7
|7-3
|W-1
|17-20
|23-16
|28-19
|New York
|34
|42
|.447
|13
|6-4
|W-4
|16-21
|18-21
|19-27
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Miami
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|27-12
|21-16
|30-16
|Charlotte
|39
|37
|.513
|9
|7-3
|L-1
|20-19
|19-18
|23-23
|Atlanta
|38
|37
|.507
|9½
|7-3
|W-2
|24-14
|14-23
|23-24
|Washington
|32
|43
|.427
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|19-19
|13-24
|23-24
|Orlando
|20
|56
|.263
|28
|4-6
|L-3
|10-27
|10-29
|10-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|26-12
|21-16
|29-18
|Chicago
|44
|32
|.579
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|26-10
|18-22
|29-19
|Cleveland
|42
|33
|.560
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|24-14
|18-19
|25-21
|Indiana
|25
|51
|.329
|22½
|3-7
|L-4
|16-22
|9-29
|11-36
|Detroit
|20
|56
|.263
|27½
|2-8
|L-3
|12-26
|8-30
|16-32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Memphis
|53
|23
|.697
|—
|9-1
|W-5
|28-10
|25-13
|33-14
|Dallas
|47
|29
|.618
|6
|7-3
|W-2
|27-12
|20-17
|34-16
|New Orleans
|32
|43
|.427
|20½
|5-5
|W-1
|18-21
|14-22
|21-24
|San Antonio
|31
|44
|.413
|21½
|6-4
|W-4
|14-23
|17-21
|21-24
|Houston
|20
|56
|.263
|33
|3-7
|L-1
|11-26
|9-30
|11-38
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|45
|31
|.592
|—
|4-6
|L-5
|26-11
|19-20
|29-17
|Denver
|45
|31
|.592
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|22-15
|23-16
|27-20
|Minnesota
|43
|33
|.566
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|25-13
|18-20
|29-20
|Portland
|27
|48
|.360
|17½
|2-8
|L-4
|17-22
|10-26
|11-34
|Oklahoma City
|22
|53
|.293
|22½
|2-8
|W-1
|10-27
|12-26
|15-32
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|61
|14
|.813
|—
|9-1
|W-8
|31-8
|30-6
|36-9
|Golden State
|48
|28
|.632
|13½
|4-6
|L-3
|29-9
|19-19
|28-18
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|39
|.487
|24½
|3-7
|W-1
|21-16
|16-23
|22-26
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|44
|.413
|30
|3-7
|L-3
|20-18
|11-26
|16-29
|Sacramento
|27
|49
|.355
|34½
|3-7
|L-1
|16-23
|11-26
|17-29
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
Cleveland 107, Orlando 101
Atlanta 132, Indiana 123
Denver 113, Charlotte 109
Miami 123, Sacramento 100
New York 109, Chicago 104
Toronto 115, Boston 112, OT
San Antonio 123, Houston 120
Memphis 123, Golden State 95
Oklahoma City 134, Portland 131, OT
Tuesday's Games
Chicago 107, Washington 94
Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116
Dallas 128, L.A. Lakers 110
Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123
L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 115
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
