All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston4729.6188-2L-126-1221-1730-17
Philadelphia4629.613½6-4L-221-1725-1227-18
Toronto4332.5738-2W-320-1623-1627-20
Brooklyn4036.52677-3W-117-2023-1628-19
New York3442.447136-4W-416-2118-2119-27

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Miami4828.6324-6W-127-1221-1630-16
Charlotte3937.51397-3L-120-1919-1823-23
Atlanta3837.5077-3W-224-1414-2323-24
Washington3243.42715½3-7L-119-1913-2423-24
Orlando2056.263284-6L-310-2710-2910-36

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee4728.6277-3W-126-1221-1629-18
Chicago4432.5794-6W-126-1018-2229-19
Cleveland4233.56054-6W-124-1418-1925-21
Indiana2551.32922½3-7L-416-229-2911-36
Detroit2056.26327½2-8L-312-268-3016-32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Memphis5323.6979-1W-528-1025-1333-14
Dallas4729.61867-3W-227-1220-1734-16
New Orleans3243.42720½5-5W-118-2114-2221-24
San Antonio3144.41321½6-4W-414-2317-2121-24
Houston2056.263333-7L-111-269-3011-38

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah4531.5924-6L-526-1119-2029-17
Denver4531.5925-5W-222-1523-1627-20
Minnesota4333.56626-4L-125-1318-2029-20
Portland2748.36017½2-8L-417-2210-2611-34
Oklahoma City2253.29322½2-8W-110-2712-2615-32

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Phoenix6114.8139-1W-831-830-636-9
Golden State4828.63213½4-6L-329-919-1928-18
L.A. Clippers3739.48724½3-7W-121-1616-2322-26
L.A. Lakers3144.413303-7L-320-1811-2616-29
Sacramento2749.35534½3-7L-116-2311-2617-29

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Cleveland 107, Orlando 101

Atlanta 132, Indiana 123

Denver 113, Charlotte 109

Miami 123, Sacramento 100

New York 109, Chicago 104

Toronto 115, Boston 112, OT

San Antonio 123, Houston 120

Memphis 123, Golden State 95

Oklahoma City 134, Portland 131, OT

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 107, Washington 94

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116

Dallas 128, L.A. Lakers 110

Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123

L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 115

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you