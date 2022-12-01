All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston184.8189-1W-511-17-312-4
Philadelphia1210.54567-3L-17-55-510-8
Toronto1110.5245-5L-18-23-88-7
Brooklyn1211.5226-4W-37-45-78-5
New York1012.45584-6L-14-66-66-6

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Atlanta1210.5454-6W-17-45-69-8
Washington1111.50015-5L-18-43-77-9
Miami1012.45525-5L-18-42-86-8
Charlotte615.2863-7L-13-63-93-11
Orlando517.22772-8L-64-81-92-12

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee155.7506-4W-311-24-39-4
Cleveland148.63626-4W-19-15-712-4
Indiana129.5717-3L-17-45-59-4
Chicago912.4294-6L-15-54-78-6
Detroit518.21711½2-8L-33-72-111-14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
New Orleans138.6197-3W-28-35-58-5
Memphis129.57115-5L-17-25-77-6
Dallas1010.5004-6W-19-31-76-5
San Antonio616.2731-9L-93-83-82-14
Houston516.23883-7L-23-52-113-12

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver147.6676-4W-46-28-512-4
Utah1311.5423-7W-17-36-812-6
Minnesota1111.5006-4W-16-65-56-7
Portland1111.5002-8L-34-57-68-6
Oklahoma City913.4094-6W-16-53-84-8

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix156.7147-3W-612-13-512-3
L.A. Clippers1310.56536-4L-17-56-510-9
Sacramento119.5507-3W-17-44-54-6
Golden State1111.5006-4L-19-12-108-7
L.A. Lakers812.4006-4W-16-62-66-10

Tuesday's Games

New York 140, Detroit 110

Dallas 116, Golden State 113

L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85

Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

Boston 134, Miami 121

Milwaukee 109, New York 103

Brooklyn 113, Washington 107

New Orleans 126, Toronto 108

Oklahoma City 119, San Antonio 111

Minnesota 109, Memphis 101

Denver 120, Houston 100

Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

Sacramento 137, Indiana 114

L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 109

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at New York, 12:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you