All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston2912.7077-3W-316-513-716-8
Brooklyn2713.6759-1W-213-514-820-7
Philadelphia2515.6257-3W-217-68-917-10
New York2219.53774-6L-110-1112-813-10
Toronto1823.439115-5W-213-105-1312-16

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami2220.5246-4W-112-910-118-12
Atlanta1921.47524-6W-111-88-1313-14
Washington1724.4156-4L-310-87-1610-14
Orlando1626.38165-5W-110-126-147-18
Charlotte1131.262113-7L-25-146-175-20

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee2614.6504-6W-116-510-914-10
Cleveland2616.61915-5L-118-48-1217-8
Indiana2318.5618-2W-215-78-1116-9
Chicago1922.4636-4L-111-98-1316-12
Detroit1133.250173-7L-35-146-194-20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis2713.6758-2W-717-310-1013-10
New Orleans2516.6106-4W-117-58-1116-10
Dallas2319.54857-3L-216-67-1317-8
San Antonio1328.31714½3-7L-28-145-145-21
Houston1030.250171-9L-76-144-165-22

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver2713.6758-2W-317-310-1020-9
Minnesota2021.4884-6W-412-98-1213-13
Utah2123.47783-7W-113-78-1616-14
Portland1921.47582-8L-49-710-1413-13
Oklahoma City1823.4395-5L-113-95-1410-12

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento2118.5385-5W-112-99-99-9
L.A. Clippers2221.51213-7W-112-910-1212-13
Phoenix2121.5002-8W-114-77-1418-10
Golden State2021.48825-5L-317-53-1612-9
L.A. Lakers1922.46336-4L-110-89-148-14

Monday's Games

New Orleans 132, Washington 112

Boston 107, Chicago 99

Milwaukee 111, New York 107

Memphis 121, San Antonio 113

Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 109

Sacramento 136, Orlando 111

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 147, Detroit 116

Toronto 132, Charlotte 120

Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111

Utah 116, Cleveland 114

Orlando 109, Portland 106

Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

