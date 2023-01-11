All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|16-5
|13-7
|16-8
|Brooklyn
|27
|13
|.675
|1½
|9-1
|W-2
|13-5
|14-8
|20-7
|Philadelphia
|25
|15
|.625
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|17-6
|8-9
|17-10
|New York
|22
|19
|.537
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|10-11
|12-8
|13-10
|Toronto
|18
|23
|.439
|11
|5-5
|W-2
|13-10
|5-13
|12-16
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|12-9
|10-11
|8-12
|Atlanta
|19
|21
|.475
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|11-8
|8-13
|13-14
|Washington
|17
|24
|.415
|4½
|6-4
|L-3
|10-8
|7-16
|10-14
|Orlando
|16
|26
|.381
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|10-12
|6-14
|7-18
|Charlotte
|11
|31
|.262
|11
|3-7
|L-2
|5-14
|6-17
|5-20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|16-5
|10-9
|14-10
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|18-4
|8-12
|17-8
|Indiana
|23
|18
|.561
|3½
|8-2
|W-2
|15-7
|8-11
|16-9
|Chicago
|19
|22
|.463
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|11-9
|8-13
|16-12
|Detroit
|11
|33
|.250
|17
|3-7
|L-3
|5-14
|6-19
|4-20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|8-2
|W-7
|17-3
|10-10
|13-10
|New Orleans
|25
|16
|.610
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|17-5
|8-11
|16-10
|Dallas
|23
|19
|.548
|5
|7-3
|L-2
|16-6
|7-13
|17-8
|San Antonio
|13
|28
|.317
|14½
|3-7
|L-2
|8-14
|5-14
|5-21
|Houston
|10
|30
|.250
|17
|1-9
|L-7
|6-14
|4-16
|5-22
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|17-3
|10-10
|20-9
|Minnesota
|20
|21
|.488
|7½
|4-6
|W-4
|12-9
|8-12
|13-13
|Utah
|21
|23
|.477
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|13-7
|8-16
|16-14
|Portland
|19
|21
|.475
|8
|2-8
|L-4
|9-7
|10-14
|13-13
|Oklahoma City
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|13-9
|5-14
|10-12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Sacramento
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|12-9
|9-9
|9-9
|L.A. Clippers
|22
|21
|.512
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|12-9
|10-12
|12-13
|Phoenix
|21
|21
|.500
|1½
|2-8
|W-1
|14-7
|7-14
|18-10
|Golden State
|20
|21
|.488
|2
|5-5
|L-3
|17-5
|3-16
|12-9
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|22
|.463
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|10-8
|9-14
|8-14
Monday's Games
New Orleans 132, Washington 112
Boston 107, Chicago 99
Milwaukee 111, New York 107
Memphis 121, San Antonio 113
Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 109
Sacramento 136, Orlando 111
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 147, Detroit 116
Toronto 132, Charlotte 120
Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111
Utah 116, Cleveland 114
Orlando 109, Portland 106
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
