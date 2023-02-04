All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|20-7
|17-9
|21-11
|Philadelphia
|34
|17
|.667
|2
|9-1
|W-2
|20-8
|14-9
|19-11
|Brooklyn
|31
|20
|.608
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|15-8
|16-12
|21-11
|New York
|28
|25
|.528
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|13-14
|15-11
|19-15
|Toronto
|24
|30
|.444
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-12
|9-18
|15-19
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|17-9
|12-15
|13-15
|Atlanta
|27
|26
|.509
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|13-11
|14-15
|17-17
|Washington
|24
|27
|.471
|4
|7-3
|L-1
|12-11
|12-16
|13-15
|Orlando
|21
|32
|.396
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|13-13
|8-19
|10-22
|Charlotte
|15
|39
|.278
|14½
|4-6
|L-3
|7-16
|8-23
|8-26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|8-2
|W-6
|22-5
|13-12
|20-13
|Cleveland
|32
|22
|.593
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|22-6
|10-16
|18-10
|Chicago
|24
|27
|.471
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|14-11
|10-16
|20-15
|Indiana
|25
|29
|.463
|11
|2-8
|W-1
|17-11
|8-18
|17-14
|Detroit
|14
|39
|.264
|21½
|3-7
|W-1
|7-19
|7-20
|6-23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|3-7
|L-2
|21-4
|11-16
|15-16
|Dallas
|28
|25
|.528
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|19-9
|9-16
|20-12
|New Orleans
|26
|27
|.491
|6½
|0-10
|L-10
|17-9
|9-18
|16-14
|San Antonio
|14
|39
|.264
|18½
|1-9
|L-8
|9-21
|5-18
|5-30
|Houston
|13
|39
|.250
|19
|3-7
|L-1
|8-18
|5-21
|7-27
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|24-4
|12-12
|27-10
|Minnesota
|28
|27
|.509
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|19-12
|9-15
|19-17
|Portland
|26
|26
|.500
|10
|6-4
|W-3
|14-11
|12-15
|18-15
|Utah
|27
|27
|.500
|10
|6-4
|L-1
|18-10
|9-17
|19-15
|Oklahoma City
|24
|27
|.471
|11½
|6-4
|L-2
|15-11
|9-16
|11-15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Sacramento
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|16-11
|13-11
|17-10
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|26
|.527
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|14-11
|15-15
|17-15
|Phoenix
|28
|26
|.519
|2½
|7-3
|W-1
|19-9
|9-17
|20-14
|Golden State
|26
|26
|.500
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|19-6
|7-20
|15-11
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|28
|.472
|5
|6-4
|W-2
|13-12
|12-16
|12-17
Friday's Games
Indiana 107, Sacramento 104
Portland 124, Washington 116
Detroit 118, Charlotte 112
Phoenix 106, Boston 94
Philadelphia 137, San Antonio 125
Toronto 117, Houston 111
Orlando 127, Minnesota 120
Atlanta 115, Utah 108
Saturday's Games
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.