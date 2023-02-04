All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3716.6986-4L-120-717-921-11
Philadelphia3417.66729-1W-220-814-919-11
Brooklyn3120.60854-6L-115-816-1221-11
New York2825.52894-6W-113-1415-1119-15
Toronto2430.44413½4-6W-115-129-1815-19

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami2924.5476-4L-117-912-1513-15
Atlanta2726.50926-4W-213-1114-1517-17
Washington2427.47147-3L-112-1112-1613-15
Orlando2132.39685-5W-113-138-1910-22
Charlotte1539.27814½4-6L-37-168-238-26

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee3517.6738-2W-622-513-1220-13
Cleveland3222.59345-5W-122-610-1618-10
Chicago2427.47110½5-5W-114-1110-1620-15
Indiana2529.463112-8W-117-118-1817-14
Detroit1439.26421½3-7W-17-197-206-23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis3220.6153-7L-221-411-1615-16
Dallas2825.5284-6W-219-99-1620-12
New Orleans2627.4910-10L-1017-99-1816-14
San Antonio1439.26418½1-9L-89-215-185-30
Houston1339.250193-7L-18-185-217-27

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3616.6927-3W-224-412-1227-10
Minnesota2827.5096-4L-119-129-1519-17
Portland2626.500106-4W-314-1112-1518-15
Utah2727.500106-4L-118-109-1719-15
Oklahoma City2427.47111½6-4L-215-119-1611-15

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento2922.5696-4L-116-1113-1117-10
L.A. Clippers2926.52726-4L-114-1115-1517-15
Phoenix2826.5197-3W-119-99-1720-14
Golden State2626.5005-5L-219-67-2015-11
L.A. Lakers2528.47256-4W-213-1212-1612-17

Friday's Games

Indiana 107, Sacramento 104

Portland 124, Washington 116

Detroit 118, Charlotte 112

Phoenix 106, Boston 94

Philadelphia 137, San Antonio 125

Toronto 117, Houston 111

Orlando 127, Minnesota 120

Atlanta 115, Utah 108

Saturday's Games

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you