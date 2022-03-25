All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Philadelphia
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|21-16
|24-11
|27-17
|Boston
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|9-1
|W-5
|25-12
|21-16
|30-16
|Toronto
|41
|32
|.562
|4½
|7-3
|W-1
|18-16
|23-16
|25-20
|Brooklyn
|38
|35
|.521
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|16-19
|22-16
|26-18
|New York
|31
|42
|.425
|14½
|6-4
|W-1
|15-21
|16-21
|16-27
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Miami
|47
|26
|.644
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|26-10
|21-16
|30-14
|Charlotte
|38
|36
|.514
|9½
|7-3
|W-1
|20-18
|18-18
|22-23
|Atlanta
|37
|37
|.500
|10½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-14
|13-23
|22-24
|Washington
|31
|42
|.425
|16
|2-8
|W-1
|18-18
|13-24
|23-23
|Orlando
|20
|54
|.270
|27½
|4-6
|L-1
|10-26
|10-28
|10-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|8-2
|W-2
|26-12
|20-15
|28-18
|Chicago
|42
|31
|.575
|4
|3-7
|L-2
|26-10
|16-21
|27-18
|Cleveland
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|23-13
|18-19
|24-20
|Indiana
|25
|49
|.338
|21½
|3-7
|L-2
|16-21
|9-28
|11-34
|Detroit
|20
|54
|.270
|26½
|3-7
|L-1
|12-25
|8-29
|16-30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Memphis
|51
|23
|.689
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|26-10
|25-13
|32-14
|Dallas
|45
|28
|.616
|5½
|7-3
|W-2
|25-12
|20-16
|32-15
|New Orleans
|31
|42
|.425
|19½
|4-6
|W-1
|17-20
|14-22
|20-23
|San Antonio
|29
|44
|.397
|21½
|5-5
|W-2
|14-23
|15-21
|19-24
|Houston
|18
|55
|.247
|32½
|3-7
|L-1
|11-25
|7-30
|9-37
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|26-11
|19-18
|29-15
|Denver
|43
|31
|.581
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|21-15
|22-16
|26-20
|Minnesota
|42
|32
|.568
|3
|7-3
|L-2
|24-13
|18-19
|28-20
|Portland
|27
|45
|.375
|17
|2-8
|L-1
|17-19
|10-26
|11-31
|Oklahoma City
|21
|52
|.288
|23½
|1-9
|W-1
|10-27
|11-25
|14-31
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|60
|14
|.811
|—
|9-1
|W-7
|30-8
|30-6
|36-9
|Golden State
|48
|26
|.649
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|29-9
|19-17
|28-17
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|38
|.486
|24
|3-7
|L-4
|20-15
|16-23
|21-26
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|42
|.425
|28½
|3-7
|L-1
|20-18
|11-24
|16-27
|Sacramento
|26
|48
|.351
|34
|3-7
|W-1
|16-23
|10-25
|17-29
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Toronto 117, Cleveland 104
Memphis 133, Indiana 103
Milwaukee 114, Washington 102
New Orleans 126, Chicago 109
Phoenix 140, Denver 130
Friday's Games
Charlotte 107, Utah 101
Washington 100, Detroit 97
Atlanta 121, Golden State 110
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
