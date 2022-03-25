All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Philadelphia4527.6256-4W-221-1624-1127-17
Boston4628.6229-1W-525-1221-1630-16
Toronto4132.5627-3W-118-1623-1625-20
Brooklyn3835.5216-4L-116-1922-1626-18
New York3142.42514½6-4W-115-2116-2116-27

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Miami4726.6446-4L-226-1021-1630-14
Charlotte3836.5147-3W-120-1818-1822-23
Atlanta3737.50010½6-4W-124-1413-2322-24
Washington3142.425162-8W-118-1813-2423-23
Orlando2054.27027½4-6L-110-2610-2810-35

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee4627.6308-2W-226-1220-1528-18
Chicago4231.57543-7L-226-1016-2127-18
Cleveland4132.56255-5L-223-1318-1924-20
Indiana2549.33821½3-7L-216-219-2811-34
Detroit2054.27026½3-7L-112-258-2916-30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Memphis5123.6898-2W-326-1025-1332-14
Dallas4528.6167-3W-225-1220-1632-15
New Orleans3142.42519½4-6W-117-2014-2220-23
San Antonio2944.39721½5-5W-214-2315-2119-24
Houston1855.24732½3-7L-111-257-309-37

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah4529.6085-5L-326-1119-1829-15
Denver4331.58125-5L-121-1522-1626-20
Minnesota4232.56837-3L-224-1318-1928-20
Portland2745.375172-8L-117-1910-2611-31
Oklahoma City2152.28823½1-9W-110-2711-2514-31

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Phoenix6014.8119-1W-730-830-636-9
Golden State4826.649125-5L-129-919-1728-17
L.A. Clippers3638.486243-7L-420-1516-2321-26
L.A. Lakers3142.42528½3-7L-120-1811-2416-27
Sacramento2648.351343-7W-116-2310-2517-29

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Toronto 117, Cleveland 104

Memphis 133, Indiana 103

Milwaukee 114, Washington 102

New Orleans 126, Chicago 109

Phoenix 140, Denver 130

Friday's Games

Charlotte 107, Utah 101

Washington 100, Detroit 97

Atlanta 121, Golden State 110

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

