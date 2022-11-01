All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston42.6674-2W-12-12-14-2
New York33.50013-3L-23-00-33-2
Toronto43.571½4-3W-13-11-24-3
Philadelphia44.50014-4W-31-23-24-3
Brooklyn25.2862-5W-12-30-22-2

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Atlanta43.5714-3L-22-12-23-3
Charlotte34.42913-4L-11-22-21-2
Washington34.42913-4L-32-21-23-4
Miami25.28622-5L-21-31-21-3
Orlando16.14331-6L-11-10-51-5

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee601.0006-0W-65-01-05-0
Cleveland51.83315-1W-53-02-15-1
Chicago34.4293-4L-22-21-23-3
Indiana35.37543-5L-11-22-33-4
Detroit26.25052-6L-12-20-41-6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
San Antonio52.7145-2W-22-13-12-1
New Orleans42.667½4-2W-11-13-12-2
Memphis43.57114-3L-22-02-32-3
Dallas33.5003-3W-12-11-21-3
Houston17.1251-7L-41-10-61-5

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Portland51.8335-1W-13-12-05-0
Utah62.7506-2W-24-02-26-2
Minnesota43.5714-3L-13-21-14-3
Denver43.5714-3L-13-01-34-3
Oklahoma City33.50023-3W-32-11-23-3

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix51.8335-1W-44-01-15-1
Golden State34.4293-4L-23-10-32-2
L.A. Clippers34.4293-4W-11-22-23-4
Sacramento24.33332-4W-21-31-10-4
L.A. Lakers15.16741-5W-11-20-31-5

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91

Boston 112, Washington 94

Cleveland 121, New York 108

Detroit 128, Golden State 114

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98

Dallas 114, Orlando 105

Phoenix 124, Houston 109

L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 118, Washington 111

Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

Toronto 139, Atlanta 109

Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109

Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108

Utah 121, Memphis 105

L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

