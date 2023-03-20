All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Boston4923.6815-5L-126-923-1429-16
Philadelphia4823.676½8-2L-126-1122-1229-16
New York4231.5756-4L-120-1722-1428-17
Brooklyn3932.5495-5L-319-1420-1826-18
Toronto3537.486145-5L-123-1312-2420-22

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami3934.5346-4W-124-1315-2120-24
Atlanta3536.49334-6L-119-1516-2121-23
Washington3239.45163-7L-216-1816-2119-25
Orlando2943.4033-7L-116-1913-2415-28
Charlotte2350.315163-7W-112-2411-2614-34

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Milwaukee5120.7187-3W-129-722-1330-15
Cleveland4528.61677-3W-129-816-2029-15
Chicago3437.479176-4W-320-1614-2125-22
Indiana3240.44419½5-5L-219-1713-2322-22
Detroit1656.22235½1-9L-39-297-277-37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis4427.6206-4W-330-514-2226-19
Dallas3636.5004-6L-122-1414-2227-22
New Orleans3437.479104-6W-122-1312-2423-20
San Antonio1952.268255-5W-113-256-277-37
Houston1854.25026½5-5L-212-266-2811-37

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver4824.6675-5W-130-618-1832-13
Minnesota3637.49312½5-5W-120-1716-2025-20
Oklahoma City3536.49312½7-3W-122-1513-2121-23
Utah3536.49312½5-5W-222-1313-2322-22
Portland3140.43716½2-8L-617-1814-2221-21

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento4328.6067-3L-121-1422-1427-15
Phoenix3833.53555-5L-123-1215-2124-18
L.A. Clippers3834.5285-5W-119-1619-1822-21
Golden State3736.50774-6W-129-78-2924-20
L.A. Lakers3537.4866-4W-119-1716-2020-24

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Denver 108, Brooklyn 102

Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120

San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Miami 112, Detroit 100

New Orleans 117, Houston 107

Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105

Monday's Games

Charlotte 115, Indiana 109

Chicago 109, Philadelphia 105, 2OT

Minnesota 140, New York 134

Golden State 121, Houston 108

Memphis 112, Dallas 108

Utah 128, Sacramento 120

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

