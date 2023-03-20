All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Boston
|49
|23
|.681
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|26-9
|23-14
|29-16
|Philadelphia
|48
|23
|.676
|½
|8-2
|L-1
|26-11
|22-12
|29-16
|New York
|42
|31
|.575
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|20-17
|22-14
|28-17
|Brooklyn
|39
|32
|.549
|9½
|5-5
|L-3
|19-14
|20-18
|26-18
|Toronto
|35
|37
|.486
|14
|5-5
|L-1
|23-13
|12-24
|20-22
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|39
|34
|.534
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|24-13
|15-21
|20-24
|Atlanta
|35
|36
|.493
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|19-15
|16-21
|21-23
|Washington
|32
|39
|.451
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|16-18
|16-21
|19-25
|Orlando
|29
|43
|.403
|9½
|3-7
|L-1
|16-19
|13-24
|15-28
|Charlotte
|23
|50
|.315
|16
|3-7
|W-1
|12-24
|11-26
|14-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Milwaukee
|51
|20
|.718
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|29-7
|22-13
|30-15
|Cleveland
|45
|28
|.616
|7
|7-3
|W-1
|29-8
|16-20
|29-15
|Chicago
|34
|37
|.479
|17
|6-4
|W-3
|20-16
|14-21
|25-22
|Indiana
|32
|40
|.444
|19½
|5-5
|L-2
|19-17
|13-23
|22-22
|Detroit
|16
|56
|.222
|35½
|1-9
|L-3
|9-29
|7-27
|7-37
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|30-5
|14-22
|26-19
|Dallas
|36
|36
|.500
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-14
|14-22
|27-22
|New Orleans
|34
|37
|.479
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|22-13
|12-24
|23-20
|San Antonio
|19
|52
|.268
|25
|5-5
|W-1
|13-25
|6-27
|7-37
|Houston
|18
|54
|.250
|26½
|5-5
|L-2
|12-26
|6-28
|11-37
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Denver
|48
|24
|.667
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|30-6
|18-18
|32-13
|Minnesota
|36
|37
|.493
|12½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-17
|16-20
|25-20
|Oklahoma City
|35
|36
|.493
|12½
|7-3
|W-1
|22-15
|13-21
|21-23
|Utah
|35
|36
|.493
|12½
|5-5
|W-2
|22-13
|13-23
|22-22
|Portland
|31
|40
|.437
|16½
|2-8
|L-6
|17-18
|14-22
|21-21
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Sacramento
|43
|28
|.606
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|21-14
|22-14
|27-15
|Phoenix
|38
|33
|.535
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|23-12
|15-21
|24-18
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|34
|.528
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|19-16
|19-18
|22-21
|Golden State
|37
|36
|.507
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|29-7
|8-29
|24-20
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|37
|.486
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|19-17
|16-20
|20-24
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday's Games
Denver 108, Brooklyn 102
Oklahoma City 124, Phoenix 120
San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118
Miami 112, Detroit 100
New Orleans 117, Houston 107
Milwaukee 118, Toronto 111
L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102
L.A. Lakers 111, Orlando 105
Monday's Games
Charlotte 115, Indiana 109
Chicago 109, Philadelphia 105, 2OT
Minnesota 140, New York 134
Golden State 121, Houston 108
Memphis 112, Dallas 108
Utah 128, Sacramento 120
Tuesday's Games
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
