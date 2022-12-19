All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|11-4
|11-5
|14-7
|Brooklyn
|19
|12
|.613
|3
|9-1
|W-6
|10-5
|9-7
|15-6
|Philadelphia
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|7-3
|W-5
|12-5
|5-7
|12-8
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|4½
|8-2
|W-7
|7-7
|10-6
|12-6
|Toronto
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|2-8
|L-6
|10-6
|3-12
|9-13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|9-6
|7-9
|8-9
|Atlanta
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|10-5
|6-10
|12-11
|Washington
|11
|20
|.355
|5
|0-10
|L-10
|8-7
|3-13
|7-13
|Orlando
|11
|21
|.344
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|8-9
|3-12
|7-16
|Charlotte
|7
|23
|.233
|8½
|1-9
|L-8
|4-11
|3-12
|4-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|14-3
|8-5
|11-4
|Cleveland
|21
|11
|.656
|2
|7-3
|W-4
|15-2
|6-9
|14-5
|Indiana
|15
|16
|.484
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|9-7
|6-9
|10-8
|Chicago
|11
|18
|.379
|10½
|3-7
|L-4
|7-7
|4-11
|9-9
|Detroit
|8
|24
|.250
|15
|3-7
|L-2
|4-11
|4-13
|3-15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|13-2
|6-8
|8-7
|New Orleans
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|6-4
|L-4
|12-4
|6-8
|12-8
|Dallas
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|12-5
|3-11
|10-6
|San Antonio
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-12
|5-8
|4-17
|Houston
|9
|21
|.300
|10½
|4-6
|L-3
|6-8
|3-13
|5-16
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|9-3
|9-8
|14-7
|Portland
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|7-6
|10-8
|13-9
|Minnesota
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|6-4
|W-3
|9-7
|7-8
|9-11
|Utah
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|11-5
|6-11
|15-9
|Oklahoma City
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|8-7
|5-11
|7-11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|4-6
|W-3
|14-3
|5-9
|16-8
|Sacramento
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|8-4
|8-8
|5-6
|L.A. Clippers
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-7
|8-7
|11-11
|Golden State
|15
|16
|.484
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|12-2
|3-14
|9-8
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-7
|5-10
|7-11
Sunday's Games
Orlando 95, Boston 92
New York 109, Indiana 106
Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121
Golden State 126, Toronto 110
Minnesota 150, Chicago 126
Denver 119, Charlotte 115
L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117
Monday's Games
Cleveland 122, Utah 99
Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT
Atlanta 126, Orlando 125
San Antonio 124, Houston 105
Minnesota 116, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121
Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119
Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.