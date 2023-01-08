All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston2812.7006-4W-215-513-715-8
Brooklyn2713.67519-1W-213-514-820-7
Philadelphia2415.6157-3W-116-68-916-10
New York2218.55065-5W-410-1012-813-9
Toronto1723.425114-6W-112-105-1311-16

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami2120.5125-5L-111-910-118-12
Atlanta1921.4754-6W-111-88-1313-14
Washington1723.4256-4L-210-77-1610-14
Orlando1525.3755-5W-110-125-137-18
Charlotte1130.268103-7L-15-146-165-19

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee2514.6414-6L-116-59-913-10
Cleveland2615.6346-4W-118-48-1117-8
Indiana2318.56138-2W-215-78-1116-9
Chicago1921.4757-3W-311-98-1216-11
Detroit1132.256163-7L-25-146-184-19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis2613.6677-3W-616-310-1012-10
New Orleans2416.6006-4L-217-57-1116-10
Dallas2318.56148-2L-116-67-1217-7
San Antonio1327.32513½3-7L-18-145-135-20
Houston1030.25016½1-9L-76-144-165-22

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver2613.6678-2W-216-310-1019-9
Minnesota2021.48874-6W-412-98-1213-13
Portland1920.48773-7L-39-610-1413-13
Utah2023.46583-7L-212-78-1616-14
Oklahoma City1822.4506-4W-213-95-1310-12

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento2018.5264-6L-211-99-99-9
Golden State2020.50016-4L-217-43-1612-8
L.A. Clippers2121.50013-7L-611-910-1211-13
Phoenix2021.4881-9L-614-76-1417-10
L.A. Lakers1921.47526-4W-510-89-138-13

Saturday's Games

Boston 121, San Antonio 116

Chicago 126, Utah 118

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111

Toronto 117, Portland 105

Indiana 116, Charlotte 111

Brooklyn 102, Miami 101

Memphis 123, Utah 118

Minnesota 104, Houston 96

Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109

Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98

Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 108

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

