All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|19
|5
|.792
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|11-2
|8-3
|13-5
|Philadelphia
|12
|11
|.522
|6½
|6-4
|L-2
|7-5
|5-6
|10-8
|Toronto
|12
|11
|.522
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-2
|3-9
|9-8
|Brooklyn
|13
|12
|.520
|6½
|7-3
|L-1
|8-5
|5-7
|9-6
|New York
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|5-7
|6-6
|7-6
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Atlanta
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|8-4
|5-6
|9-8
|Miami
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|8-4
|3-8
|7-8
|Washington
|11
|13
|.458
|2½
|3-7
|L-3
|8-5
|3-8
|7-10
|Charlotte
|7
|16
|.304
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|4-7
|3-9
|4-12
|Orlando
|5
|19
|.208
|8½
|1-9
|L-8
|4-8
|1-11
|2-14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|11-3
|5-3
|10-4
|Cleveland
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|10-1
|5-8
|13-5
|Indiana
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|5-5
|L-3
|7-4
|5-7
|9-4
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|3-7
|L-3
|5-5
|4-9
|8-6
|Detroit
|6
|19
|.240
|11½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-8
|2-11
|1-14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|New Orleans
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|9-3
|6-5
|10-5
|Memphis
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|8-2
|6-7
|7-6
|Dallas
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|9-3
|2-8
|6-5
|Houston
|6
|17
|.261
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|3-5
|3-12
|4-13
|San Antonio
|6
|18
|.250
|9½
|0-10
|L-11
|3-10
|3-8
|2-16
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|6-2
|8-7
|12-5
|Portland
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|3-7
|W-2
|5-5
|8-6
|9-6
|Utah
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|8-4
|6-8
|12-7
|Minnesota
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|6-7
|5-5
|6-8
|Oklahoma City
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|6-5
|4-8
|5-8
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|12-2
|4-5
|13-4
|Sacramento
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|7-3
|W-3
|8-4
|5-5
|5-6
|Golden State
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|11-1
|2-10
|9-7
|L.A. Clippers
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|7-6
|6-5
|10-10
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|8-2
|W-3
|6-6
|4-6
|6-10
Saturday's Games
Dallas 121, New York 100
Sacramento 123, L.A. Clippers 96
Milwaukee 105, Charlotte 96
Toronto 121, Orlando 108
Oklahoma City 135, Minnesota 128
Golden State 120, Houston 101
Portland 116, Utah 111
Sunday's Games
New Orleans 121, Denver 106
Phoenix 133, San Antonio 95
Boston 103, Brooklyn 92
L.A. Lakers 130, Washington 119
Sacramento 110, Chicago 101
New York 92, Cleveland 81
Memphis 122, Detroit 112
Portland 116, Indiana 100
Monday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
