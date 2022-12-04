All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston195.7928-2W-111-28-313-5
Philadelphia1211.5226-4L-27-55-610-8
Toronto1211.5225-5W-19-23-99-8
Brooklyn1312.5207-3L-18-55-79-6
New York1113.45884-6W-15-76-67-6

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Atlanta1310.5655-5W-28-45-69-8
Miami1112.47825-5W-18-43-87-8
Washington1113.4583-7L-38-53-87-10
Charlotte716.30464-6L-14-73-94-12
Orlando519.2081-9L-84-81-112-14

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee166.7276-4W-111-35-310-4
Cleveland159.62527-3L-110-15-813-5
Indiana1211.5225-5L-37-45-79-4
Chicago914.3913-7L-35-54-98-6
Detroit619.24011½3-7L-14-82-111-14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
New Orleans158.6528-2W-49-36-510-5
Memphis149.60915-5W-28-26-77-6
Dallas1111.5004-6W-19-32-86-5
Houston617.26194-6L-13-53-124-13
San Antonio618.2500-10L-113-103-82-16

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver149.6095-5L-26-28-712-5
Portland1311.5423-7W-25-58-69-6
Utah1412.5384-6L-18-46-812-7
Minnesota1112.47836-4L-16-75-56-8
Oklahoma City1013.43544-6W-26-54-85-8

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix167.6968-2W-112-24-513-4
Sacramento139.5917-3W-38-45-55-6
Golden State1311.5427-3W-211-12-109-7
L.A. Clippers1311.5425-5L-27-66-510-10
L.A. Lakers1012.4558-2W-36-64-66-10

Saturday's Games

Dallas 121, New York 100

Sacramento 123, L.A. Clippers 96

Milwaukee 105, Charlotte 96

Toronto 121, Orlando 108

Oklahoma City 135, Minnesota 128

Golden State 120, Houston 101

Portland 116, Utah 111

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 121, Denver 106

Phoenix 133, San Antonio 95

Boston 103, Brooklyn 92

L.A. Lakers 130, Washington 119

Sacramento 110, Chicago 101

New York 92, Cleveland 81

Memphis 122, Detroit 112

Portland 116, Indiana 100

Monday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

