EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3412.7398-2W-818-516-719-8
Philadelphia2916.6448-2W-417-712-917-10
Brooklyn2717.61465-5L-413-714-1020-8
New York2521.54397-3L-211-1314-816-12
Toronto2026.435144-6L-214-116-1514-18

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami2521.5437-3W-114-911-1210-13
Atlanta2322.5116-4W-412-911-1316-15
Washington1926.4225-5W-111-108-1612-15
Orlando1628.36483-7L-210-126-167-18
Charlotte1234.261132-8W-15-167-185-23

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee2916.6446-4W-218-511-1117-12
Cleveland2818.6096-4L-119-49-1417-8
Indiana2323.5004-6L-515-98-1416-12
Chicago2124.46785-5W-212-109-1417-13
Detroit1236.25018½3-7L-36-176-194-22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis3113.70510-0W-1120-311-1015-10
New Orleans2619.5783-7L-217-69-1316-10
Dallas2422.52284-6L-316-78-1518-10
San Antonio1431.31117½2-8W-19-165-155-24
Houston1035.22221½0-10L-126-154-205-26

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3213.7119-1W-821-311-1024-9
Utah2424.5005-5W-215-89-1618-14
Minnesota2324.489107-3W-115-108-1414-15
Oklahoma City2223.489107-3W-414-98-1410-12
Portland2124.467113-7L-211-910-1515-14

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento2518.5817-3W-514-911-913-9
Golden State2223.48945-5L-117-55-1813-9
L.A. Clippers2324.48942-8L-213-1110-1313-15
Phoenix2224.4782-8W-115-77-1718-13
L.A. Lakers2025.44466-4L-111-119-149-16

Wednesday's Games

Washington 116, New York 105

Atlanta 130, Dallas 122

Miami 124, New Orleans 98

Memphis 115, Cleveland 114

Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106

Charlotte 122, Houston 117

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103

Denver 122, Minnesota 118

Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111

Thursday's Games

Chicago 126, Detroit 108

Boston 121, Golden State 118, OT

Minnesota 128, Toronto 126

Philadelphia 105, Portland 95

Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112

Friday's Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.

