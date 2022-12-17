All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston228.7336-4L-111-311-514-6
Brooklyn1812.60049-1W-510-58-714-6
Philadelphia1612.57157-3W-411-55-711-8
New York1613.5527-3W-67-79-611-6
Toronto1316.4483-7L-410-53-119-12

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami1615.5166-4W-49-67-98-9
Atlanta1515.500½4-6W-19-56-1011-11
Washington1119.3671-9L-98-73-127-13
Orlando1020.3335-5W-58-92-116-15
Charlotte722.24182-8L-74-113-114-17

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee208.7147-3L-113-37-511-4
Cleveland1911.63326-4W-213-26-914-5
Indiana1515.50063-7L-19-66-910-7
Chicago1117.39393-7L-37-74-109-9
Detroit823.25813½3-7L-14-104-133-14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis199.6799-1W-713-26-78-6
New Orleans1810.64317-3L-212-36-712-7
Dallas1514.5176-4W-112-53-910-5
Houston919.321105-5L-16-63-135-14
San Antonio920.31010½3-7L-25-124-83-17

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver1711.6076-4L-18-39-814-7
Portland1613.5525-5L-17-69-712-8
Utah1714.5485-5W-211-56-915-9
Minnesota1415.4834-6W-17-77-88-11
Oklahoma City1118.3793-7L-56-75-115-11

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix1712.5864-6W-112-35-914-8
Sacramento1612.571½6-4W-28-48-85-6
L.A. Clippers1814.563½5-5W-110-78-711-11
Golden State1416.4674-6L-312-22-149-8
L.A. Lakers1216.4295-5W-17-75-97-10

Friday's Games

Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 122, Detroit 113

Cleveland 118, Indiana 112

Philadelphia 118, Golden State 106

New York 114, Chicago 91

Minnesota 112, Oklahoma City 110

Dallas 130, Portland 110

L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 108

Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116

Orlando 117, Boston 109

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93

Miami 111, San Antonio 101

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you