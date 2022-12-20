All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston229.7105-5L-211-411-514-7
Brooklyn1912.61339-1W-610-59-715-6
Philadelphia1712.58647-3W-512-55-712-8
New York1813.58148-2W-88-710-612-6
Toronto1318.41992-8L-610-63-129-13

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Atlanta1615.5165-5W-210-56-1012-11
Miami1616.500½6-4L-19-77-98-10
Washington1220.3751-9W-18-74-137-13
Orlando1121.3446-4L-18-93-127-16
Charlotte823.25882-8W-14-114-124-17

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee228.7337-3W-214-38-511-4
Cleveland2111.65627-3W-415-26-914-5
Indiana1516.4843-7L-29-76-910-8
Chicago1218.400103-7W-17-75-1110-9
Detroit825.24215½3-7L-34-124-133-15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis1910.6558-2L-113-26-88-7
New Orleans1812.6006-4L-412-46-812-8
Dallas1516.48455-5L-212-53-1110-6
San Antonio1020.3334-6W-15-125-84-17
Houston921.30010½4-6L-36-83-135-16

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver1811.6216-4W-19-39-814-7
Portland1714.54826-4L-17-610-813-9
Utah1816.5295-5W-111-57-1115-9
Minnesota1615.51636-4W-39-77-89-11
Oklahoma City1318.41965-5W-28-75-117-11

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Phoenix1913.5944-6L-114-45-916-8
L.A. Clippers1814.56315-5W-110-78-711-11
Sacramento1613.5526-4L-18-58-85-6
Golden State1517.46944-6L-112-23-159-8
L.A. Lakers1317.43355-5L-18-75-107-11

Monday's Games

Cleveland 122, Utah 99

Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT

Atlanta 126, Orlando 125

San Antonio 124, Houston 105

Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121

Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119

Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119

Tuesday's Games

Utah 126, Detroit 111

Chicago 113, Miami 103

New York 132, Golden State 94

Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

