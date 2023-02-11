All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston4016.7146-4W-322-718-924-11
Philadelphia3619.6557-3W-221-815-1121-13
Brooklyn3323.58974-6L-117-1116-1223-12
New York3127.534106-4W-115-1516-1221-16
Toronto2631.45614½6-4L-116-1310-1815-19

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami3225.5617-3W-319-913-1615-16
Atlanta2928.50935-5W-215-1114-1717-17
Washington2629.47357-3W-214-1212-1715-17
Orlando2334.40495-5L-114-159-1911-24
Charlotte1543.25917½2-8L-77-188-258-29

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee3917.69610-0W-1023-516-1221-13
Cleveland3722.6278-2W-624-613-1622-10
Chicago2630.464134-6L-316-1110-1920-17
Indiana2533.431152-8L-417-138-2017-17
Detroit1542.26324½3-7W-18-217-216-25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis3421.6183-7W-223-511-1616-16
Dallas3126.54446-4W-319-912-1723-13
New Orleans2928.50963-7L-120-109-1818-14
San Antonio1443.246210-10L-129-215-225-30
Houston1343.23221½3-7L-58-205-237-30

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3918.6846-4W-126-413-1428-11
Minnesota3029.508106-4L-120-1210-1721-19
Oklahoma City2728.491115-5W-216-1111-1714-16
Utah2830.48311½4-6L-118-1210-1819-17
Portland2729.48211½6-4L-115-1312-1619-16

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento3124.5645-5L-116-1215-1219-12
Phoenix3127.5347-3W-119-912-1820-14
L.A. Clippers3128.52526-4L-214-1317-1517-16
Golden State2827.50936-4L-121-67-2117-12
L.A. Lakers2531.4464-6L-313-1412-1712-19

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 119, New York 108

Phoenix 117, Indiana 104

Boston 127, Charlotte 116

Utah 122, Toronto 116

Detroit 138, San Antonio 131, 2OT

Memphis 128, Minnesota 107

Miami 97, Houston 95

Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129

Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98

Denver 119, Charlotte 105

Washington 127, Indiana 113

Atlanta 125, San Antonio 106

Miami 107, Orlando 103, OT

New York 126, Utah 120

Cleveland 97, Chicago 89

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Boston, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

