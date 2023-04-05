All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Boston5525.6887-3W-130-925-1632-18
x-Philadelphia5227.6585-5W-129-1123-1632-17
x-New York4733.58887-3W-523-1724-1632-19
Brooklyn4436.550115-5W-122-1722-1929-21
Toronto4040.500156-4L-126-1414-2625-25

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami4237.5326-4W-226-1416-2322-27
Atlanta4139.5136-4W-324-1617-2326-24
Orlando3445.43086-4L-120-2014-2520-29
Washington3446.4252-8L-418-2116-2520-31
Charlotte2654.32516½4-6L-313-2713-2714-37

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
z-Milwaukee5822.7258-2W-332-826-1435-16
x-Cleveland5030.62587-3W-231-919-2133-17
Chicago3842.475205-5L-221-1917-2326-25
Indiana3446.425242-8L-220-2014-2623-27
Detroit1664.200420-10L-119-327-327-43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Memphis5030.6257-3L-135-615-2430-21
New Orleans4139.51398-2W-126-1415-2529-22
Dallas3842.475123-7W-123-1615-2628-23
San Antonio2059.25329½2-8L-113-267-338-41
Houston2060.250302-8W-114-276-3312-40

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver5227.6586-4L-133-719-2033-16
Minnesota4040.50012½5-5W-121-1919-2127-23
Oklahoma City3842.47514½4-6L-323-1715-2523-27
Utah3643.456163-7L-322-1714-2623-26
Portland3346.418192-8L-117-2316-2323-26

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Sacramento4832.6005-5L-123-1725-1532-18
x-Phoenix4435.5577-3W-627-1217-2329-20
Golden State4238.52566-4W-133-89-3028-22
L.A. Clippers4138.5195-5L-221-1820-2024-25
L.A. Lakers4138.5197-3W-421-1820-2025-24

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 120, Charlotte 100

Milwaukee 140, Washington 128

Cleveland 117, Orlando 113

Miami 118, Detroit 105

Minnesota 107, Brooklyn 102

Memphis 119, Portland 109

Houston 124, Denver 103

Sacramento 121, New Orleans 103

Atlanta 123, Chicago 105

Philadelphia 103, Boston 101

L.A. Lakers 135, Utah 133, OT

Phoenix 115, San Antonio 94

Golden State 136, Oklahoma City 125

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn 123, Detroit 108

New York 138, Indiana 129

Milwaukee 105, Chicago 92

Boston 97, Toronto 93

Atlanta 134, Washington 116

New Orleans 138, Memphis 131, OT

Dallas 123, Sacramento 119

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

