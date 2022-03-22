All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Philadelphia4427.6206-4W-121-1623-1127-17
Boston4528.6169-1W-424-1221-1630-16
Toronto4032.5566-4L-117-1623-1624-20
Brooklyn3834.5286-4W-216-1922-1526-18
New York3041.423145-5L-115-2015-2115-26

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Miami4725.6536-4L-126-921-1630-14
Charlotte3735.514107-3W-519-1718-1822-22
Atlanta3536.49311½6-4L-123-1412-2221-23
Washington3041.42316½2-8L-118-1812-2322-22
Orlando1953.264284-6W-19-2610-2710-35

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee4427.6208-2L-124-1220-1526-18
Chicago4229.59223-7W-126-1016-1927-17
Cleveland4131.5695-5L-123-1318-1824-19
Indiana2547.34719½4-6W-216-209-2711-34
Detroit1953.26425½4-6L-211-248-2915-29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis4923.6817-3W-124-1025-1332-14
Dallas4428.61157-3W-124-1220-1631-15
New Orleans3042.417194-6L-116-2014-2220-23
San Antonio2844.389214-6W-114-2314-2118-24
Houston1854.250313-7W-111-257-299-36

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Utah4527.6256-4L-126-1119-1629-15
Denver4230.58336-4L-220-1422-1625-19
Minnesota4231.5758-2L-124-1218-1928-19
Portland2744.38017½2-8W-117-1810-2611-30
Oklahoma City2052.278250-10L-109-2711-2514-31

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Phoenix5814.8068-2W-530-828-634-9
Golden State4724.66210½4-6L-229-918-1528-17
L.A. Clippers3637.49322½4-6L-320-1516-2221-25
L.A. Lakers3141.431274-6W-120-1711-2416-27
Sacramento2548.34233½2-8L-316-239-2517-29

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

L.A. Lakers 131, Cleveland 120

Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103

Portland 119, Detroit 115

Brooklyn 114, Utah 106

Philadelphia 113, Miami 106

Chicago 113, Toronto 99

Houston 115, Washington 97

Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123

Dallas 110, Minnesota 108

Tuesday's Games

Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

