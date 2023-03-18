All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Philadelphia4822.6869-1W-826-1022-1229-15
Boston4923.6815-5L-126-923-1429-16
New York4230.58377-3W-320-1622-1428-17
Brooklyn3931.55795-5L-219-1320-1826-18
Toronto3536.49313½5-5W-323-1312-2320-21

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami3834.5285-5L-124-1314-2119-24
Atlanta3535.50025-5W-119-1516-2021-23
Washington3239.4513-7L-216-1816-2119-25
Orlando2942.4084-6W-116-1913-2315-28
Charlotte2250.306163-7L-411-2411-2613-34

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
x-Milwaukee5020.7147-3L-128-722-1329-15
Cleveland4528.6167-3W-129-816-2029-15
Chicago3337.471176-4W-220-1613-2124-22
Indiana3239.45118½6-4L-119-1713-2222-21
Detroit1655.22534½1-9L-29-287-277-36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis4327.6146-4W-229-514-2225-19
Dallas3635.5074-6W-222-1414-2127-21
New Orleans3337.471103-7L-222-1311-2422-20
Houston1852.257255-5W-312-246-2811-35
San Antonio1852.257254-6L-212-256-277-37

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
y-Denver4724.6625-5L-130-617-1832-13
Minnesota3537.48612½4-6L-320-1715-2025-20
Oklahoma City3436.48612½6-4L-121-1513-2120-23
Utah3436.48612½5-5W-121-1313-2321-22
Portland3139.44315½2-8L-517-1714-2221-20

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento4327.6148-2W-321-1422-1327-14
Phoenix3832.54356-4W-123-1215-2024-17
L.A. Clippers3734.5214-6L-119-1618-1821-21
Golden State3636.50084-6L-329-77-2923-20
L.A. Lakers3437.4795-5L-218-1716-2020-24

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82

Atlanta 127, Golden State 119

Cleveland 117, Washington 94

Houston 114, New Orleans 112

Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT

Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT

Boston 126, Portland 112

Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110

Saturday's Games

New York 116, Denver 110

Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Philadelphia 141, Indiana 121

Toronto 122, Minnesota 107

Chicago 113, Miami 99

Sacramento 132, Washington 118

Memphis 133, Golden State 119

Utah 118, Boston 117

Sunday's Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you