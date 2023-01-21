All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Boston3412.7398-2W-818-516-719-8
Philadelphia2916.6448-2W-417-712-917-10
Brooklyn2817.6225-5W-113-715-1020-8
New York2522.5326-4L-311-1314-916-13
Toronto2026.435144-6L-214-116-1514-18

Southeast Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Miami2522.5326-4L-114-911-1310-13
Atlanta2422.522½7-3W-513-911-1317-15
Washington1926.42255-5W-111-108-1612-15
Orlando1728.37874-6W-111-126-167-18
Charlotte1234.26112½2-8W-15-167-185-23

Central Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Milwaukee2916.6446-4W-218-511-1117-12
Cleveland2819.59625-5L-219-59-1417-8
Indiana2324.48973-7L-615-98-1516-12
Chicago2124.46785-5W-212-109-1417-13
Detroit1236.25018½3-7L-36-176-194-22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Memphis3114.6899-1L-120-311-1115-11
New Orleans2620.5653-7L-317-69-1416-10
Dallas2522.53274-6W-117-78-1518-10
San Antonio1432.30417½2-8L-19-175-155-25
Houston1035.222210-10L-126-154-205-26

Northwest Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Denver3313.7179-1W-922-311-1024-9
Utah2425.49010½5-5L-115-99-1618-14
Minnesota2324.48910½7-3W-115-108-1414-15
Oklahoma City2224.478117-3L-114-98-1510-13
Portland2124.46711½3-7L-211-910-1515-14

Pacific Division

WLPctGBL10StrHomeAwayConf
Sacramento2618.5917-3W-615-911-914-9
Golden State2323.50045-5W-117-56-1813-9
L.A. Clippers2424.50043-7W-113-1111-1314-15
Phoenix2224.47852-8W-115-77-1718-13
L.A. Lakers2125.45766-4W-112-119-1410-16

Thursday's Games

Chicago 126, Detroit 108

Boston 121, Golden State 118, OT

Minnesota 128, Toronto 126

Philadelphia 105, Portland 95

Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112

Friday's Games

Orlando 123, New Orleans 110

Atlanta 139, New York 124

Golden State 120, Cleveland 114

Dallas 115, Miami 90

L.A. Clippers 131, San Antonio 126

Brooklyn 117, Utah 106

Denver 134, Indiana 111

Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113

L.A. Lakers 122, Memphis 121

Saturday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

